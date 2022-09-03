Instant: Washington football opens season with decisive win over Kent State

The Washington football team started off its 2022 season with little trouble Saturday night, ending the game 45-20.

With junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at the helm of the offense, the Huskies (1-0) flew through all four quarters with ease. The Golden Flashes (0-1) never got much footing against a cohesive effort by the Huskies and new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Washington held down the game on both sides of the ball, and started strong, with junior safety Asa Turner’s interception on the first play of Saturday night immediately pointing the night in a bright direction.

After winning the toss and deferring, Washington ended up getting the ball quicker than expected with Turner’s turnover landing UW on Kent State’s 37-yard line. Washington scored within three minutes to gain an early lead, and unlike during last year's season-opening loss, it didn't let go of that lead all night.

It wasn’t Turner’s only interception, with a second coming with just over two and half minutes left in the third quarter.

Washington continued consistent scoring thanks to a cool, calm, and collected Penix Jr., who threw for 345 yards in his 53 minutes of game time. Penix Jr. was never intercepted, only sacked once, and responsible for four passing touchdowns.

By halftime, Washington had secured an 18-point lead over Kent State and coasted into a win with sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris ringing in the end of the night.

With the first game jitters over, Washington prepares to pick back up against Portland State next week. The last time the two teams faced off in 2016, Washington won 41-3.

Washington returns to Husky Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

