Instant: Washington offense comes alive in second half for victory over Cal

Following a string of poor defensive performances, the Washington football team, donned in new, glistening, gold helmets, shined Saturday night.

While defensive struggles have plagued Washington over the past few weeks, UW found enough monumental stops against Cal in a grueling 28-21 victory to earn bowl eligibility Saturday.

The first half of Saturday night was the antithesis of Washington’s 2022 season identity.

While Washington’s offense continued to dominate the box score, and notched 245 yards on over 20 minutes of possession to open the game, the Huskies (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) struggled to find the end zone and entered the break with only six points.

Key drops and untimely penalties continually deflated drives, especially a pass-interference call on Ja’Lynn Polk which negated a diving effort from sophomore Jalen McMillian to break the goal line early on.

Washington was left to settle for a 34-yard field goal from senior Peyton Henry to put the Huskies up, but the kick was missed wide left to keep the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) within a score.

Washington’s defense kept Cal’s offense dormant throughout the first half, as it held the Golden Bears to a mere 83 yards.

The legendary Cal rushing duo Marshawn Lynch and Justin Forsett watched from the sideline as Washington’s defensive line bottled up Cal running back Jayden Ott. The explosive freshman was one of the top backs in the nation entering the game, who has accumulated 580 yards and five touchdowns to start the year.

Ott had nowhere to run in the first half, scraping together just 16 yards.

The sluggish offenses disappeared after the break, with a few halftime adjustments allowing the squads to trade touchdowns during the third quarter.

The scoring opened with a methodical 75-yard touchdown drive from the Golden Bears, capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass by senior quarterback Jake Plummer who escaped right to allude oncoming UW pressure. The repercussions of failing to reach the end zone were apparent early in the second, as the Huskies found themselves trailing again on the road.

But the deficit was promptly erased with a score of their own, as sophomore running back Cam Davis waltzed in for a six-yard score.

Davis has turned the end zone into a second home as of late, with Saturday's score notching his tenth touchdown of the year to lead all Pac-12 players.

Cal's fledgling secondary could only be disguised for so long, with the defensive weakness exposing itself on third and seven late in the third quarter. Senior cornerback Jordan Perryman lined up against redshirt freshman J. Michael Sturdivant without any safety help at midfield, only to be burned a few yards past the line of scrimmage which allowed for an easy pitch-and-catch for the 48-yard score to tie the game at 14 a piece.

After three-quarters of deadlocked football, Washington finally broke away at the start of the fourth quarter.

Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. found McMillian sneaking toward the right pylon and hit him in stride for the score. The defense regained its footing, putting together a massive three-and-out to bring the offense back onto the field.

Penix Jr. punctually capitalized on the valiant defensive effort, sitting poised in the pocket before connecting with Richard Newton for a 36-yard touchdown. The junior running back was all by himself twenty yards downfield, as he hauled in the perfectly thrown ball before putting a move on an ill-fated defender to find a score.

The Golden Bears refused to go away in typical Pac-12 after dark fashion, trimming the lead back to seven with six minutes left to play to keep Husky fans from turning in early. Despite having two more offensive possessions, Cal was unable to push the ball downfield, and the Huskies' win was sealed.

Penix Jr. continued to add to his impressive resume with another 374-yard performance, becoming the first-ever Husky quarterback to pass for 300 or more yards in eight consecutive games. Saturday's was just another addition to a long list of records broken by the junior transfer.

He finished the night with 36 completions, two touchdown passes, and zero interceptions.

Washington will soak in the hard-fought win for an additional week, with the Huskies enjoying a scheduled bye week next Saturday. Washington will return to Husky Stadium for a matchup against Oregon State on Friday, Nov. 4. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. against the Beavers.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.