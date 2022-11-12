Instant: Washington upsets No. 6 Oregon in an offensive slugfest

Saturday’s second half will be etched in history.

Despite both sides finding the end zone six times in the final half, a field goal is what decided the game. In its rivalry game against No. 6 Oregon, senior kicker Payton Henry's 43-yard field goal is what sent the Washington football team to a 37-34 upset win.

A sold-out crowd inside Autzen Stadium made its presence felt early, with the deafening environment costing the Huskies (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) a timeout merely 44 seconds into the first quarter.

The Huskies (8-2, 5-2 Pac-12) settled down behind a dominant ground game, with junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joining the party and scrambling on a third-and-fourteen to silence the rambunctious crowd.

A 75-yard drive was capped off with graduate running back Wayne Taulapapa gliding through a gaping hole for a 13-yard score.

Washington entered Saturday’s game with its work cut out for it on the defensive side of the ball, as it looked to stifle the nation's second-best offense, which was gashing opposing defenses for over 520 yards per game.

But the UW defense held its own early, stuffing both early third-down attempts from the Ducks (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12) to force a 43-yard field goal attempt. It was an early win for a defense that sought to keep the high-powered UO offense out of the end zone.

The early celebration was soured by the loss of starting cornerback Jordan Perryman, adding another name to the laundry list of injuries sustained by the UW secondary this season.

Washington played an efficient game of keep-away to draw the first quarter to a close, holding the ball for 10 of the first 15 minutes of the game. The Huskies continued dominating the game on the ground on the second drive while racking up a few key third-down conversions.

The Huskies were met with a fourth-and-one to open the second quarter, but in a bit of contrast to head coach Kalen DeBoer’s usual aggressive playcalling, they opted to settle for three points with a 30-yard kick.

Behind another solid kickoff return, the Oregon offense drove the ball down the field to the three-yard line. Faced with a third-and-one, UO head coach Dan Lanning opted to resort back to the typical trickery of Oregon offenses in years past.

The play featured the motion of eight offensive players before quarterback Bo Nix snapped the ball, which was immediately fumbled. The Huskies recovered the ball at the one to prevent the addition of another crooked number to the scoreboard.

The tough field position limited the ability of the Husky offense, and they were forced to punt the ball back to the Ducks. Heisman-hopeful Nix capitalized, waltzing untouched into the end zone for the 10-yard score.

Lanning stuck with the unconventional play calling after the score, attempting to steal the ball right back with an onside kick. The attempt failed, rolling just far enough for Lonyatta Alexander Jr. to fall on top. With the ball at midfield, the Huskies began to open up the playbook, targeting wideout Jamie McMillian deep over the middle.

The play appeared destined for disaster, with Oregon corner Christian Gonzalez soaring into the air to reach the ball first. Improbably, McMillian managed to rip the ball away as the entangled pair toppled toward the ground.

The wrestle for the ball continued, but the refs signaled possession for the Huskies. After hauling in the catch of the season, McMillian stood up and beat his chest toward the Washington sideline, signifying the intensity of the Pacific Northwest rivalry.

Despite the tremendous effort, Washington failed to convert another touchdown in the red zone, bringing out Payton Henry to send the 27-yard field goal attempt through the uprights.

After a relatively quiet first half, the two offenses roared out of the break.

The squads exchanged touchdown drives to open the second half, starting with Nix connecting for a 46-yard touchdown pass over the middle to give the Ducks the lead for the first time all night.

The advantage was short-lived, as Washington answered with an efficient 65-yard drive down the field. Running back Cam Davis willed his way into the end-zone for the three-yard score.

Oregon matched the rushing score with one of their own, as running back Noah Wittington managed to escape untouched for a 29-yard score to cease the building momentum.

But as always, when the lights shined brighter, so did Penix Jr.

Seconds before being lit up by an incoming Oregon rusher, the junior tossed a high-arching 76-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk, who evaded a diving Duck before coasting in for the score. The beautiful pitch and catch put the Huskies back up by a score and continued to pad Penix Jr.’s Pac-12 leading passing yards.

Moments later, Nix put together his best Penix Jr. impression, dialing up a 67-yard touchdown to wide receiver Troy Franklin to give the Ducks a 31-27 lead. The score marked the fifth straight touchdown for the two sides in a span of five drives, matching the offensive production many pundits expected entering the showdown.

After a nearly flawless offensive showing, a few key mistakes began to rear their ugly heads. It began on the kickoff, with Cam Davis inadvertently kneeling down on the one-yard line after a slip, forcing Washington to drive the length of the field for the score.

The daunting challenge didn’t initially phase the soaring offense, who methodically pushed the ball to Oregon’s one-yard.

But, the short distance continued to bring nightmares for Seattle residents.

DeBoer dialed up a pass on first down, and Penix Jr. was forced out of the pocket from a strong Oregon rush. The incoming neon jerseys provided just enough pressure to co-opt the junior’s decision-making. The pass was tipped and intercepted. Oregon ball.

The Ducks were perfectly content with running the clock out to keep Penix Jr. and company off the field, piecing together sixteen rushing attempts across the drive. The Huskies’ defense refused to break, stuffing Nix on a third-and-five to set up a 26-yard field goal.

Oregon left the field with 3 minutes and 54 seconds on the clock. Too much time.

In fact, Washington only needed 47 seconds to tie the game at 34. Penix Jr. zipped the pass across the field to a streaking wide receiver Taj Davis for the 62-yard score. The high speed of the pass busted the angle of the closest Oregon defender, allowing Davis to stroll in for the score.

After Nix was injured on the previous drive, redshirt freshman quarterback Ty Thompson made his debut with the chance to etch his name in Oregon history. But, for the first time all half, the offense appeared stagnant, and were unable to create a first down.

The Ducks punted the ball and provided the Huskies a chance to win the game. The offense was able to creep up the field just enough to provide Payton Henry a chance at redemption in Autzen. The kick was perfect, with the 43-yard attempt sailing through the uprights to take a 37-34 lead.

Nix emerged once again to provide the crowd with an ounce of hope and pieced together a few key completions, but the Huskies' defense found one last stop late to preserve the late lead.

Washington’s schedule begins to ease up next week, as it welcomes a one-win Colorado team to Husky Stadium for its final home game of the season. Senior day is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Reach reporter Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

