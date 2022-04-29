Kyler Gordon goes to Chicago with 39th pick in NFL Draft

It took a day longer than he likely would have hoped, but former Washington football defensive back Kyler Gordon finally heard his name called Friday evening, being selected by the Chicago Bears with the 39th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Gordon was projected by many as a first-round talent, but will fit into a Bears secondary that allowed 31 passing touchdowns in 2021, tying the third-highest mark in the NFL.
The hometown Gordon, who attended Archbishop Murphy high school in Everett, stayed local with his 2018 commitment to UW, developing behind future NFL talents such as Keith Taylor, Elijah Molden, Byron Murphy Jr., and Jordan Miller.
Gordon especially flourished in 2021, rising up the draft boards with 46 tackles and nine passes defended en-route to an All-Pac-12 First Team selection. Gordon did not allow a single passing touchdown in his final two seasons at Washington.
He joins Trent McDuffie, who was drafted by Kansas City in the first round, as the latest UW defensive backs to carry the NFL mantle.
Gordon and McDuffie anchored the Washington secondary that allowed an NCAA-fewest 143 passing yards per game allowed and six total passing touchdowns, despite a tepid season from the defense at-large.
Gordon marks the 21st UW player to be selected in the first or second round since 2013, the most in the Pac-12 in that span.
While Washington’s blue-chip prospects in McDuffie and Gordon are now off the board, several former Huskies still await a potential draft selection, including tight end Cade Otton, guard Luke Wattenberg, and safety Brendan Radley-Hiles.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.