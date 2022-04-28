McDuffie selected in first round of NFL Draft

The Washington football team didn’t have to wait long Thursday night for one of its own to officially become an NFL player.
Former cornerback Trent McDuffie was the first Husky to be taken off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is taking place in Las Vegas.
Originally a four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School, the 5-foot-11 McDuffie was grabbed in the first round with the 21th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.
During his three seasons with UW, McDuffie’s exquisite timing and anticipation skill set sat him at the helm of the Huskies’ defensive squad, with which he garnered 94 career tackles wearing the purple and gold. In his third and final go-around at Washington, he was named to the 2021 All-Pac-12 First Team after securing 35 total tackles for the season.
McDuffie’s selection marks the second consecutive year that the Huskies have produced a first-round pick after Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was selected as a defensive end as the 32nd pick in the 2021 Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Four more Huskies, including fellow cornerback Kyler Gordon, have yet to leave the board, although Gordon is projected to go early in the second round.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
