New coaching staff finding its stride as UW football spring practice begins

Just minutes into the first practice of the Kalen DeBoer era for the Washington football team, 11-on-11 scrimmage drills ensued at Husky Stadium.
With major questions looming over the Huskies’ depth chart, a brief scrimmage, followed by an assortment of drills, provided a mere glimpse into the roster composition.
But, symbolically, Wednesday morning served not just as a practice, but as a christening for the new coaching staff and the players they were able to maintain through the turnover.
Edge coach Eric Schmidt, an addition from DeBoer’s staff at Fresno State, understood the importance in building rapport with the players upon the arrival of the new staff.
“There’s really been no walls up,” Schmidt said. “We really didn’t even talk football with them probably the first two or three weeks. We just really tried to build a relationship and get to know them … ‘If this is something that you guys can buy into then we want you to be our guys.’”
The offseason met the new coaching staff with the potential of losing key players to the transfer portal, and were tasked with re-recruiting core UW talent, such as defensive end Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
“They did a good job of understanding the situation that we were in,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “They asked us, give us this moment … we ask that you guys open up your hearts and give us a chance. And that’s all we did.”
While the coaching staff has begun to find their footing, the depth chart is far from cemented as personnel questions persist entering spring practice, with an unproven secondary providing a unique challenge for defensive backs coach Julius “Juice” Brown.
“There’s talent, there’s guys who are young players who were recruited here for a reason so now it’s our job to develop them,” Brown said. “We know the standard and we’re not going to deviate from it.”
In the relatively inexperienced defensive backs group reeling from the NFL departures of Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, sophomore Mishael Powell looks to establish himself as a veteran leader after making three starts at cornerback in 2021.
“Elijah Molden, [Keith Taylor], Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon. Just looking at those guys, knowing that standard,” Powell said. “ [And] holding that standard because we know that’s the recipe to being great DBs here.”
Competition is brewing under the new coaching regime, with players taking notice of a fresh energy and approach from the previous staff.
“I think they’re not as passive, putting best guys on best guys,” Powell said. “We’re a lot more aggressive than last year.”
The heated competition is felt by returning edge rusher Bralen Trice, who appeared in all 12 games of the 2021 season.
“You’re always fighting the guys in the room for a spot,” Trice said. “We’re always competing and getting after it.”
It can be all but assured that the competitions will continue throughout the spring as the coaching staff continues to solidify its depth chart, all the way up to a Sept. 3 kickoff with Kent State.
Other notes:
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris took the first snaps of scrimmage under center, now sporting the number five. He threw a deep ball that was dropped by sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze.
Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. took the second series at quarterback alongside New Mexico transfer running back Aaron Dumas.
Redshirt freshman Sam Huard did not appear in the scrimmage, but offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday that Huard will receive equal playing time as Penix Jr. and Morris in practice.
Former players Kyler Gordon and Cade Otton were on-site to watch practice.
The Huskies ran one-on-one live coverage, with junior defensive back/linebacker Dominique Hampton making an impressive deflection.
Redshirt freshman Camden Sirmon started at running back in the scrimmage, days after transitioning from quarterback.
Tupuola-Fetui says he “feels good,” and has been working to get healthy after an achilles injury last spring.
