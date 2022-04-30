Otton, Wattenberg selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Former Washington tight end Cade Otton didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called on day three of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Tumwater native was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the first pick of the fourth round.
Otton was the third UW player drafted after defensive backs Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon were drafted in the first and second round, respectively.
In four seasons at Washington, Otton left his mark, playing 31 games and finishing his career with over 1,000 yards receiving and nine touchdowns. Ottons superb blocking ability was on full display during his time at Washington.
Otton was on multiple preseason awards watch lists last season but only played eight games due to a season-ending injury. He finished the season with 250 yards and a touchdown.
Otton will be joining three former Huskies in Tampa. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka, Vita Vea, and Benning Potoa’e also play for the Buccaneers.
Wattenberg goes to Denver
Center Luke Wattenberg was the fourth UW player to get drafted after he was selected in the fifth round by the Denver Broncos.
Wattenberg was a staple of the offensive line during his time at Washington. He played in 54 games for the Huskies, starting in all but six of those games.
Wattenberg played center in his final two seasons at Washington, after spending the first four seasons of his career at left guard.
In Denver, Wattenberg will be tasked with protecting the Broncos new star quarterback Russell Wilson.
Three Huskies also signed as undrafted free agents: defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles signed with Cincinnati Bengals, punter Race Porter signed with the Seattle Seahawks, and linebacker Ryan Bowman signed with the Buccaneers.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
