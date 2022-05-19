Pac-12 announces change to football championship format

The Pac-12 Conference has altered its football championship format, with the top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage, regardless of division, eligible for the championship game. The new format begins with the upcoming 2022 season.
With unanimous support from head coaches and directors, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff announced the change Wednesday.
“Our goal is to place our two best teams in our Pac-12 Football Championship, which we believe will provide our conference with the best opportunity to optimize [College Football Playoff] invitations and ultimately win national championships,” Kliavkoff said.
Previously, the winner of the north division (Washington, Washington State, Oregon, Oregon State, Cal, Stanford), faced the winner of the south division (Arizona, Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Utah, Colorado) in the championship game, a format that was in place since 2011, when Utah and Colorado were added to the conference.
Had the new format been implemented in previous years, it would have provided different championship matchups on several occasions. Most notably for Washington, 2018 would have seen a rematch with Washington State, rather than Utah, in the Pac-12 Championship just days after the Huskies prevailed in a snowy Apple Cup.
UW would have still made its two conference championship appearances in 2016, as well.
The shakeup leaves the future of regular season scheduling in flux, and puts the concept of north and south divisions in jeopardy altogether. No changes will be made to the division alignment for 2022.
