Pittsburgh transfer Cameron Bright making early impact for Washington

When linebackers coach William Inge accepted the Washington football job in December, he was taking on a project.
The linebackers group was heavily criticized in 2021, when the team had the Pac-12’s second-worst run defense. So when Coach Inge sifted through the 2021 footage to evaluate his new players, he examined the talent on the field independently of the schemes in place.
“The one thing that we know is systematically, we couldn’t look at what they did,” Inge said. “We were just more looking at the film, seeing the personnel and the characteristics of the personnel. Because we know there are some things I hope we can be able to bring to them, and the system that’s gonna allow them to be successful at the point of attack.”
Luckily for Inge and Washington, the linebackers were also met with a pivotal reinforcement in the offseason: senior Pittsburgh transfer Cameron Bright, who tallied 186 tackles over four seasons for the Panthers.
Bright has taken pride in helping reshape the linebacker core, joining Washington alongside the new coaching staff and embracing the challenge of guiding young players such as junior Demario King, sophomore Daniel Heimuli, and sophomore Alfonzo Tuputala.
“It was a new coaching staff coming in, so I feel like I could have come in and help them lead the way,” Bright said. “I take pride in my leadership, you know, holding guys accountable and guys holding me accountable as well.”
As a former captain for Pitt, Bright has thrived off using his experience to lead the Huskies, and hasn’t just limited himself to the linebackers.
“It’s a young group, on offense and defense, so you know, they’re looking to be led,” Bright said. “So you know, that helps me, and helps me look forward to leading as well.”
With the penultimate week of spring practice underway, Inge has already begun to see the results from his linebacker core.
“We’ve definitely been pleased with the guys after going through all the practices at this point in time,” Inge said. “We’re kind of halfway through, and we have to continue to keep developing.”
But as spring practices wind down for the Huskies, the work is just beginning as the defense vies for sustained improvement.
“It’s kind of a four-phase process,” Inge said. “We install the defense in the wintertime. We install it again in the spring. We install it again in the summer when they go into their summer workouts, and we’re gonna install it again when we get into fall camp. So there’s gonna be four stages of learning for everyone on the team.”
Other notes
Monday’s practice was held inside Dempsey Indoor on a rainy and blustery morning.
Michael Penix Jr. took first team reps in a simulated scrimmage alongside running back Aaron Dumas.
Dylan Morris took second team reps, and threw a deep touchdown into the back corner of the end zone.
Running back Caleb Berry participated in positional drills for his first action of spring practice after being sidelined with COVID.
Wide receiver Jalen McMillan was sidelined midway through Monday’s practice and, while appearing to nurse his ankle, later exited the facility.
