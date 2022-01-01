Reports: Wide receivers coach Junior Adams leaving UW for same role at Oregon

Just as it seemed that the offseason madness around the Washington football team was beginning to settle down, the Huskies’ rivals swooped in and created more problems.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, UW wide receivers coach Junior Adams is leaving the program for the same role at Oregon.
Rumors began circling last week that Adams would join the Ducks’ staff under new UO head coach Dan Lanning. Those rumors turned into reality when Rittenberg and numerous other outlets reported on the news Saturday morning.
Adams originally joined the UW staff in 2019 under Chris Petersen, remained for the two years of the Jimmy Lake era, and was retained again by new head coach Kalen DeBoer. UW athletics announced that DeBoer would retain Adams on Dec. 17, 2021.
Washington has yet to announce its salary pool for assistant coaches for the upcoming season, but Adams presumably departs for a larger sum of money.
Adams was a key figure in recruiting sophomore wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze to UW. The two former four-star wideouts will likely follow Adams to Oregon.
Two other Washington wide receivers, senior Terrell Bynum and sophomore Sawyer Racanelli, announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal last month.
Four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard headlined UW’s class on early signing day in December, but his future is certainly up in the air following the Adams news, along with the rest of the Huskies’ pass-catchers.
With Adams’ departure, offensive line coach Scott Huff is now the only holdover on the Washington staff from Lake’s tenure.
Other news
Former UW outside linebacker Laiatu Latu, who medically retired from football prior to the 2020 season, announced he has transferred to UCLA. Latu was never given clearance to return to the field after suffering a neck injury two years ago.
Defensive back Trent McDuffie announced that he is leaving UW two years early and will enter the 2022 NFL Draft. McDuffie was All-Pac-12 First Team in 2021.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
