Spring football season closes with DeBoer’s first Spring Preview

Unsure of how a Kalen DeBoer spring showcase might go, fans scattered through majorly-empty stands Saturday morning to witness the semi-official start to a new era on Montlake.
And much like last season, the Washington football team’s Spring Preview wasn’t wildly different from the majority of spring practices, with the team going through warm ups, drills, and then moving into a scrimmage game with a slew of scoring rules.
But unlike last year, where the “Gold” and “Purple” teams led by Cade Otton and Jaxson Kirkland faced off, Saturday’s slightly complex scrimmage game was just a faceoff between the offense and defense.
After about 30 minutes of drills and warm ups, the game kicked off with junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. taking reps first. The second offense was led by redshirt freshman Sam Huard, and later, sophomore Dylan Morris came in.
Despite the defense holding a lead for most of the “game”, the offense eventually won 34-29 off a last minute Huard touchdown to redshirt freshman wideout Lonyatta Alexander Jr.
“Felt amazing, it felt like we were back in highschool again just playing pitch and catch,” Alexander Jr., who went to Kennedy Catholic with the former five star, said. “And when he threw it up, I just knew I had to come down with it, so it was a pretty awesome experience, moment for us too.”
As tempting as it is to pull bits and pieces of possibility from the Spring Preview — or the spring season in general — DeBoer can attest that no promises have been made yet for Fall.
Odds are a lot of things will be different when open practices pick back up in August, and until then, the coaching staff is unsurprisingly still not ready to name a starter at the helm of the offense.
“I don’t want to get into all the sudden we’re naming a starter,” DeBoer said. “Cause I think there’s too much time this summer and fall to get into it.”
Seemingly feeling good about the variety of options at quarterback, the only specific area of concern DeBoer noted was the health status of the running backs.
“That’s probably the biggest thing that’s in our minds,” DeBoer said.
Currently, a good chunk of the tailback room is out with injuries, including usual-first teamers sophomore Cameron Davis and junior Richard Newton.
No obvious injuries came from Saturday’s scrimmage, which DeBoer and a couple players noted as a fortunate win for the team heading into summer.
One of the last things on Washington football’s plate before the break will be Sunday’s closing of the transfer portal, which could potentially spark some transfers away from or to the team this weekend.
“I just tell [teammates], whether you leave or go it's gonna be the same situation,” senior safety Alex Cook said. “You’re still going to have to learn, still going to have to build new relationships with the coaches, still going to have to learn the new defenses and earn your stripes.”
Washington begins the regular season in just over four months, picking the regular season up officially on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.
