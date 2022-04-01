Three-arm quarterback race ramps up

With the past two football seasons being highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like two things are certain during springtime at the University of Washington: cherry blossoms and a quarterback competition.
As the Washington football team finishes its first week of spring practice, the quarterback position is once again up for grabs.
Sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard return, with the addition of junior transfer Michael Penix Jr. making the competition for this starting spot this fall a three-way battle.
The biggest change, however, isn't a player, but new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb. His coaching style and philosophy is very different from what the Washington quarterbacks experienced last year.
“With coach Grubb it’s like 24/7 coaching, where it's constantly something, he even checks our notes on special teams,” Morris said. “It translates to playing quarterback in a game, you gotta stay focused for four quarters.”
Grubb followed head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State when he became Washington’s new head coach last December. Grubb first coached with DeBoer in 2007 and the pair have become almost inseparable. Washington’s new-look offense is the brainchild of both of them, and the quarterback is at the center of it.
“Coach DeBoer, he trusts coach Grubb with everything, they’re best friends,” Penix Jr. said. “He trusts that Coach Grubb will get us to where we need to be.”
Competition in the quarterback is very important to Grubb and DeBoer, with the trio of quarterbacks splitting reps with the first team. Both Morris and Penix have opened practice under center this week, and one would expect to see Huard in that role at coming practices.
“That’s all I can ask for, it’s competition,” Huard said. “I'm excited about [Penix Jr.] being here, I’m excited about competing with [Morris], we’re gonna get the best out of each other, that’s what it takes to be great and to have a great quarterback room.”
It is too early to tell who will be starting for the Huskies on Sept. 3 against Kent State, but the decision could come sooner than many expected with DeBoer hinting that they might name a starter to build confidence
“The earlier you name a quarterback… that person can take on the identity of the leader of the team,” DeBoer said. “Its harder for them… when they don’t know if they’re the starting quarterback or not.”
Both Morris and Penix Jr. have experience, Morris has started 15 games for the Huskies in the past two years, and Penix Jr. started 17 games during his time at Indiana. Penix also has the advantage of playing in DeBoer’s offensive system when he was offensive coordinator at Indiana.
Huard has the talent and pedigree to win the starting spot, the former five-star recruit played in four games last season for the Huskies, starting the Apple Cup. Huard threw four interceptions in the Apple Cup, but that only fuels him to play better.
As spring camp moves forward, the quarterback room will once again be one of the most interesting and competitive position groups on the team.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
