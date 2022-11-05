Three takeaways from the Huskies’ dramatic win over the Beavers

As of now, no team has been successful in defeating the Washington football team at home.

One of the most largely-anticipated matchups of the latter half of the season swung in UW’s favor on Friday night, as it found itself facing down a very evenly-matched opponent in No. 24 Oregon State.

The Huskies (7-2, 4-2 Pac-12) have yet to be defeated on their turf, emerging victorious with a last-second field goal to clutch the 24-21 victory over the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12.)

After trailing by one score for a large chunk of the game, one small score ended up being the difference in the narrow win. Here are three takeaways from the evening:

Windy Business

For the first half of the game, the Huskies, while still gaining yardage, failed to find an offensive sweet spot. UW was surprisingly left scoreless in the first quarter, and sent fans' heads reeling with a second-quarter interception returned for a touchdown that put the Beavers up, 14-7.

Of course, it’s harder to pass the football when the weather isn’t quite permitting, especially considering that Washington, despite the ever-present gusts of wind, decided to shift its offensive focus to its passing rather than its ground game. This is precisely why junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got picked off — OSU knew that the Huskies were going to pass and pounced on that prime opportunity to rattle them and interrupt their momentum.

“There were a couple of times during the game I felt like the momentum was on our side,” head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “We just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”

In the long run, however, the wind was manageable for players. Besides a few more passes being blown off course, Washington was finally able to breathe a little bit when junior tight end Jack Westover tied the game up at 14 on a 24-yard touchdown thrown by Penix Jr.

In spite of the hiccups, Penix Jr. outdid his counterpart with a total of 298 yards [CQ], compared to OSU quarterback Ben Gulbranson’s tally of 87.

Sophomore wideout Rome Odunze, who led the team’s offensive effort and capped off the night with an outstanding 102 receiving yards, continued to find ways to click with Penix Jr. on the field.

“[Michael] comes in, and he’s got that mamba mentality, going out there and executing, and making sure everybody’s on their P’s and Q’s, and everybody’s focused,” Odunze said. “[He’s] definitely a vocal leader for us, and he leads in his demeanor as well.”

Defense Stepping Up

From the first moments of the game, history looked like it was going to repeat itself.

The Beavers busted through the Huskies’ defense. Running back Damien Martinez was able to collect 39 yards on his team’s first possession, resulting in an OSU touchdown before the clock hit 10 minutes.

A big turnaround came for the Huskies at the end of the first quarter, when junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui stopped OSU’s offense from capturing a two-touchdown lead with a tackle on fourth down at UW’s 7-yard line.

Senior linebacker Cam Bright left the field with 10 total tackles, placing himself at the top of the defensive leaderboard for both teams. Junior free safety Asa Turner was not far behind, taking it upon himself to bring down the Beavers six times.

DeBoer was particularly impressed with the way his defense has picked up speed over the past week.

“I thought the defense did an amazing job,” DeBoer said. “The coaches know what the game plan is, and the adjustments that are a part of the game plan. There were some tweaks and things to just keep testing throughout the first half, but [we] really got in there, and I thought it was really efficient. I was so impressed with the efficiency of the communication. It played itself out exactly how the coaches were portraying it [on] the defensive side of the ball.”

The night’s defensive progress proved crucial as the second half ensued, with both the offense and defense becoming more in tune as time went on.

Lights Out

Almost half an hour was cut out of the night while the power regenerated after a brief outage in the stadium. What followed decided the fate of the game — Washington beared down on a final drive that slowly but surely gave senior kicker Peyton Henry the best chance possible to face down the windy conditions and lock down the game-winning field goal.

“We knew we didn’t want to put the ball in jeopardy,” Penix Jr. said. “[Getting] Peyton lined up evenly, we were close enough, so we didn’t want him kicking from the side. We just wanted to make sure we got the ball to the middle, so he could get an easy kick.”

To charge ahead 90 plus yards and score undoubtedly posed a challenge to Washington’s players, and they nonetheless demonstrated that they were prepared and more than capable of taking the threat head-on.

“Those are the moments that we’re built for,” Odunze stressed. “There was just a confidence, no doubt that we were going to go out there and do it.”

The Huskies will be put to the ultimate test on Saturday, with a road game against Oregon next on the docket.

“We’ve got a big opponent this week, and these last four games of the season are always tough,” Odunze said. “With the weather getting worse and worse, and having to focus in more and more, [our] bodies getting more tired, it just gives us that mentality that we’re gonna go out there and fight no matter what.”

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

