UW football adds five players on early signing day

By the time the offseason is over, the greatest number of additions to the Washington football team will likely be through staff turnover, rather than the players on the field.
At least, that’s how things are shaping up right now, with a small class in store for Kalen DeBoer’s first recruiting cycle as UW’s head coach.
Five student-athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to come play for Washington, despite having no relationship with DeBoer before his hiring on Nov. 29.
With the early enrollment of four-star running back Emeka Megwa earlier this fall, the six additions is tied for the smallest group of early signees in the Pac-12 Conference.
“It’s going to be a small class, it was going to be a small class even before I got here,” DeBoer said. “There [were] only six seniors that graduated. There are a few guys that are leaving early for the NFL, and so we’ll be replacing those. And there of course there were a few guys that [left] to the [transfer] portal… so it’s going to be a small class, not a lot of spots to fill.”
UW’s 2022 class is currently ranked last in the Pac-12 according to 247Sports, with three four-star and three three-star players.
The name most familiar to UW fans will be four-star tight end Ryan Otton, brother of former UW tight end Cade Otton. The younger Otton fills the shoes of the elder, who announced on social media in late November that he is moving on from Washington.
Otton stands at 6-foot-6 and joins UW from Tumwater High School where he was named the co-MVP of the Evergreen Conference in 2021. He is ranked the No. 4 tight end in the 2022 class by ESPN and No. 7 by 247Sports.
Washington’s other local addition is three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston from Emerald Ridge High School. The 6-foot-3 Boston made his official visit to UW this past weekend. He recorded 23 touchdowns and caught 105 passes over the course of his high school career.
In addition to Otton and Boston, UW added another pass-catcher in four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard from Las Vegas. Bernard is 6-foot-1 and was the National Gatorade Player of Year for Nevada in 2021, recording 956 receiving yards and 452 rushing yards. He also has versatility, scoring three punt return touchdowns, one kickoff return touchdown, and a pick-six.
The Huskies also added to the trenches with their early signing class.
Three-star Parker Brailsford joins the UW offensive line from Saguaro High School in Mesa, Arizona, bolstering up a position at which the Huskies recently lost two multi-year starters in Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg. Brailsford is 6-foot-2 and ranked the No. 12 guard in the country by ESPN.
Washington’s lone defensive addition comes in three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw. Like Brailsford, Holtzclaw is also from Mesa, Arizona, attending Desert Ridge High School. Holtzclaw is 6-foot-3 and recorded 48 tackles and 10 sacks in 2021.
Despite Wednesday’s additions that can be counted on just one hand, DeBoer isn’t worried about the Huskies’ ability to bring in players through the remainder of the offseason.
“Moving forward I think we are in a really good place for January leading into February signing day with laying a foundation on a few guys that we’ll work hard to get that we see as guys that can help us in our program,” DeBoer said.
Further reinforcements might come from recruiting or from the transfer portal, such as Tuesday’s splash addition of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. from Indiana.
Other notes
A day after Penix Jr. announced he was transferring to Washington, the Huskies added another name via the portal in senior defensive back Jordan Perryman from UC Davis. The 6-foot cornerback is entering his sixth year of eligibility and recorded 63 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and one interception in 2021.
DeBoer said during his Wednesday press conference that he is very close to announcing further hires to his staff, likely coming in the next couple of days. UW is still without a defensive coordinator along with unfilled coaching roles at many positions.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
