UW football ups incoming class to 15 names with eight national signing day additions

After adding seven players in December through the transfer portal and early signing day, the Washington football team announced eight more newcomers Wednesday on national signing day, bringing Kalen DeBoer’s first class as head coach at UW to 15 players.
The eight names were a collection of young and veteran talent as the Huskies added four names through the transfer portal and received four letters of intent from high school seniors.
“These guys have great character, work ethic, and want to be a part of something special,” DeBoer said. “The team is definitely first and foremost in their mind and [I] couldn’t be more excited to have all of them with us.”
Washington’s highest-rated incoming freshman signed Wednesday was four-star safety Tristan Dunn from Sumner High School. Dunn was originally committed to Arizona State, but after DeBoer arrived at Washington flipped his commitment to the hometown Huskies.
“When I look at Tristan, he was probably one of the first names that was on my desk when I took the job,” DeBoer said. “It was really cool, going through December [we had] a little bit of contact, but then we got into January and it’s been really awesome building a relationship with him.”
UW added another defensive back in three-star cornerback Jaivion Green from Houston, Texas. Listed as 6-foot-2, DeBoer is most excited about Green’s length for the UW secondary.
The defensive additions were rounded out by two twin brothers from Detroit, Michigan: defensive linemen Armon and Jayvon Parker. Both Parker brothers are listed as three-stars at 6-foot-3.
“I don’t know how [the Parker brothers] were flying under the radar,” DeBoer said. “With different connections that we have, we were aware of who they were and they were at Fordson High School. You talk about loyal guys in this day and age when people are trying to get you to different programs, these guys stayed loyal to their program and led the charge there. That’s the case here with their commitment to our program.”
In addition to the incoming freshman, the Huskies announced the addition of four transfers.
Inside linebacker Cam Bright arrives from Pitt as a graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining. In four years at Pitt, Bright recorded 182 tackles, and 20.5 tackles for loss. Bright figures to have a big impact for UW that is thin on linebacker numbers after losing some to the transfer portal.
“Cam’s played a lot of games in his college career,” DeBoer said. “Just looking at that position and the need we had there, it was a perfect fit. The timing was amazing. You talk about an amazing personality and a guy in a position to want to do something real big, that is exactly him. I’m really fired up for what Cam’s going to bring from a leadership standpoint.”
On the offensive side of the ball, UW added two transfers in redshirt freshman wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. from Arizona State and sophomore running back Aaron Dumas from New Mexico.
DeBoer said in his Wednesday press conference that he tried to recruit Dumas out of high school while coaching at Fresno State, but is excited to add him to the UW roster after one year of playing collegiately.
Dumas led the Lobos in rushing last season with 658 yards and had his biggest game against DeBoer’s Bulldogs with 143 yards.
Alexander Jr. played two games with the Sun Devils, preserving his redshirt year.
Finally, UW added one more name in senior punter Kevin Ryan from Idaho State. Ryan finished fifth in FCS last season, averaging 45.6 yards per punt.
The four transfers announced Wednesday bring UW’s transfer portal additions to seven, and DeBoer says all seven will be on campus for spring football.
Senior defensive back Jordan Perryman and junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are already at UW and working out with the team.
DeBoer said the Huskies will look to add a few more walk-ons in March, but the current team numbers are close to set.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.