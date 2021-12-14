Washington adds former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Kalen DeBoer has added his first big name transfer since being named the head coach of the Washington football team two weeks ago.
On Tuesday, former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. announced on Instagram that he has transferred to Washington.
DeBoer worked with Penix Jr. during his one year at Indiana in 2019 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
The left-handed Penix Jr. has thrown for 4,197 yards, 29 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and carries a 59% completion percentage in his career. He has a 12-5 record as a starter with his best season coming in 2020 where he threw for 1,645 yards, 14 touchdowns, four interceptions, and added two rushing touchdown passes.
Despite the success, Penix Jr.’s career has been defined by major injuries.
In 2018, Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL injury to his right knee in mid October. The following season, Penix Jr. hurt his shoulder in early November and missed the rest of the year. Then, in 2020, Penix Jr. again tore his ACL after helping the Hoosiers climb into the AP Top 10 for the first time since 1967.
Penix Jr.’s 2021 season unfolded in similar fashion. Against Penn State in early October, Penix Jr. separated his throwing shoulder and was replaced at starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. Through five games he threw for 939 yards with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Washington now has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: left-handed redshirt freshman Sam Huard, right-handed sophomore Dylan Morris, and left-handed Penix Jr.
