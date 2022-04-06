Washington adds Nebraska transfer Will Nixon

The Washington football team further bolstered its skill position depth on Wednesday morning with the commitment of Nebraska transfer running back/wide receiver Will Nixon.
Nixon was a three-star recruit in the 2020 class, but missed the entire 2020 season due to injury. In 2021, Nixon appeared in just three games for the Cornhuskers, with one reception for five yards.
With four years of eligibility remaining, Nixon has room to develop at Washington, and may be a long-term project for UW wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.
Nixon played wide receiver at Nebraska, but can likely fill a versatile role. The Waco, Texas product earned district MVP distinction as a running back in high school.
If Nixon does stick to wide receiver at Washington, he will join ASU transfer Lonyatta Alexander Jr., a former four-star recruit and Kennedy Catholic product, in transfer receivers aiming for a fresh start at UW.
Nixon’s availability at running back could provide UW with a pass-catching option out of the backfield.
The commitment comes two days after the addition of Wayne Taulapapa, a transfer running back, as the Huskies continue to iron out their roster two weeks into spring ball.
Nixon marks the eighth transfer commitment for head coach Kalen DeBoer in the 2022 cycle, as the Huskies put the finishing touches on their roster.
Reach reporter Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.