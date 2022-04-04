Washington adds Virginia transfer running back Wayne Taulapapa

After Washington football offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb expressed his concerns about running back depth last week, the Huskies’ depth chart grew Monday afternoon, with the addition of Virginia graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa.
The injuries to tailbacks junior Richard Newton and sophomore Cameron Davis could have been the culprit of the depth chart looking thin. Davis and Newton, as well as freshman Emeka Megwa, are all expected to miss the spring.
Taulapapa has appeared in 40 career games for the Cavaliers, amassing 1,192 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in his four-year tenure.
The Hawai’i native was UVA’s leading rusher in 2021, but joined a mass exodus of Cavaliers to the transfer portal with the departure of their head coach.
It is the second running back to transfer to Washington this offseason, after sophomore Aaron Dumas made the move from New Mexico after leading all Mountain West freshmen in rushing in his 2021 campaign.
Taulapapa also joins redshirt freshman Sam Adams II, and converted quarterback Camden Sirmon in the crowded running back group that already featured seven running backs.
But the starting job will be up for grabs, and adds another element to the uncertain Washington depth chart on the offensive end.
