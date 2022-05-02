Washington cornerback Jacobe Covington enters transfer portal

After partaking in an entire spring of practices with the Washington football team, sophomore cornerback Jacobe Covington has entered the transfer portal. He made the decision just ahead of the May 1 deadline, providing him eligibility to play for another school in the fall.
Covington received sparse playing time in 2021, but was anticipated to take on a bigger role in 2022 in a new-look secondary that saw offseason departures of Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon, and Brendan Radley-Hiles to the NFL.
The Arizona native committed to the Huskies in December of 2019, a lauded four-star recruit ranked by 247sports as the 15th-best safety in the class of 2020.
Covington spent spring ball jockeying for positioning in a fairly unproven cornerbacks room, and likely would have had the chance to play himself into a starting position in fall camp.
Covington could theoretically still return to the Huskies, but his departure would leave senior Jordan Perryman and sophomore Mishael Powell as the probable starting cornerbacks, with redshirt freshman Elijah Jackson headlining a group of young corners behind them.
With the May 1 transfer eligibility deadline in the rearview mirror, head coach Kalen Deboer and company can only hope Covington’s transfer is an anomaly on an otherwise cemented roster.
