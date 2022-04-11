Washington defensive backs vie for fresh start under new staff

A new era for the Washington football team has brought forth new opportunities to newcomers and veterans alike as the Huskies enter week three of spring practices.
One welcomed arrival is senior cornerback Jordan Perryman, a transfer from UC Davis, who has provided a much needed reinforcement for cornerbacks coach Julius “Juice” Brown.
“[Perryman] is a competitive kid,” Brown said. “We want guys that play sticky coverage, the moment isn’t too big for him.”
Perryman hit the transfer portal in December after earning all Big Sky honors, and has relished the chance to gain notoriety at Washington.
“It’s kind of a perfect opportunity,” Perryman said. “It’s DBU and I’m trying to make it to the next level so I set myself up for the best.”
Perryman has only been in the program for four months, but in recent weeks he has begun to posture himself as a leader to coach Brown’s group missing its top two starters from 2021 to the NFL.
“You come in as a new guy, you just kind of get in the room and [Perryman] was kind of a quiet kid,” Brown said. “But now, able to come out and play football with the guys, see him put in the work now is where it’s really starting to show. He’s grabbing guys on the sideline, helping them with different things and so now his leadership role is really taking over.”
Perryman committed to Washington just days after taking his official visit, and saw the new staff’s direction of the program as a perfect fit.
“They said that they were gonna come in and play [man-on-man defense] a lot, and that’s what I’m good at,” Perryman said. “It was kind of like, perfect opportunity, they were telling me what I needed to hear to make it happen.”
Perryman is not the only defensive back desiring a fresh start in 2022.
Junior Asa Turner, unlike Perryman, is a three-year veteran at UW, but is vying to establish himself under the new staff after platooning the starting job in 2021.
Turner has seen moments of success in his Washington tenure, but is working for more consistency after starting just four games in 2021.
“I feel like I’ve been putting a lot of work in to fix things that I’ve messed up on in the past three years,” Turner said. “It’s been a different thing every year, but [I] definitely look forward to showcasing what I’ve got.”
Perryman and Turner are just two names in a pool of defensive backs looking to carry on the lineage of stars to blossom in the Huskies’ secondary, as the position features an assortment of players looking for new opportunities under the new regime.
Junior Dominique Hampton showed flashes in 2021, with eight tackles and a forced fumble against Oregon, but started in just three games.
Senior Alex Cook has the opportunity to make an immediate impact in 2022 after developing into a solidified starter in 2021, making nine starts.
“[Cook and I] both came from the bottom last year,” Turner said. “We didn’t start towards the beginning of the season and we finally made our way to the top, and now we’re here.”
As spring ball continues for Washington, the Huskies can only hope it is met with the emergence of the program’s next great defensive back.
Other notes:
Junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. joined sophomore running back Aaron Dumas for first team reps.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris led the second team.
Sophomore defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele was watching from the sideline with a boot.
Redshirt freshman running back Caleb Berry, who has missed every practice for COVID reasons, was watching from the sideline.
