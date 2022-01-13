Washington lands Purdue wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard

Washington head football coach Kalen DeBoer announced Thursday that JaMarcus Shephard has joined the UW staff as wide receivers coach.
Shephard spent the past five years as wide receivers coach at Purdue, including four as co-offensive coordinator. At Washington, Shephard will serve as associate head coach and passing game coordinator along with his role as receivers coach.
"I've followed [Shephard’s] success over the years and always been impressed with how hard and well coached his players are,” DeBoer said. “He's done a great job recruiting top talent and proven to have the ability to develop them while under his guidance. JaMarcus is a great fit with our staff and I am excited about the impact he will have on the wide receiver position group, our offense and our program as a whole."
Shephard helped the Boilermakers to a 9-4 record in 2021, ending their season with a victory in the Music City Bowl. Wide receiver David Bell highlighted the Boilermakers’ offense last season, catching 93 passes for 1,286 yards. Bell was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021.
Purdue finished the 2021 season fifth in the country with 355.3 passing yards per game.
Prior to his time at Purdue, Shephard coached at Washington State and Western Kentucky.
The addition of Shephard comes a week after Junior Adams departed Washington to join the Oregon staff under new head coach Dan Lanning. Adams had originally been one of two coaches from Jimmy Lake’s staff to be retained by DeBoer. Only offensive line coach Scott Huff remains from the Lake era.
Washington lost senior wide receiver Terrell Bynum to USC earlier this offseason, but sophomore wideout Jalen McMillan announced his intention to remain at UW earlier this week.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.