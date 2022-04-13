Washington receivers looking to shine under Shephard

New Washington football wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard says he can bench press over 300 pounds.
But his receivers haven’t seen it yet.
“Coach Shephard is hilarious, the funniest thing he says is that he’s pushing 315 [pounds] under the bench right now,” sophomore wide receiver Rome Odunze said. “We’re like, ‘Coach, go push it, we’re trying to see this.’ He’s probably squatting 600 pounds, too. He keeps repeating, ‘I’m the strongest in the room, I’m the strongest in the room.’”
Asked whether he believes Shephard’s claim, Odunze wasn’t about to express his doubts.
“Shoot man, he’s got some muscle on him, I’m not gonna lie,” Odunze said.
While Odunze hasn’t seen Shephard live up to his bench press claim quite yet, the energy that the new Washington wide receivers coach brings to practices every day doesn’t go unnoticed.
Shephard, who joined head coach Kalen DeBoer’s staff in January after being hired away from Purdue, is constantly competing with his players during spring practices, running routes, catching balls, and yelling louder than any other person on the field.
“For me to be able to run down, condition with them, do things with them, I think that kind of puts it into perspective for them,” Shephard said. “I can still bench press over 300 pounds. I want them to understand that there is a high expectation, there’s a high demand, and ‘I’m going to be out there with you, and grind with you, sweat, and have a great time with you.’”
When DeBoer first assembled his staff on Montlake, the original list of coaches featured two holdovers from the Jimmy Lake era: offensive line coach Scott Huff and wide receivers coach Junior Adams.
But no less than two weeks later, Adams landed the same job at UW’s conference rival: Oregon.
Adams’ sudden departure forced DeBoer to search for a replacement at wide receivers coach, and a week later he found his answer in Shephard.
“When I got the call from coach DeBoer, having known him for a number of years, [I was] very excited because of the integrity he has,” Shephard said. “He is an awesome human being. I would encourage any parent who has a son that wants him to play football, to have them be around [DeBoer]. To this point, I have yet to hear him say a swear word since I’ve gotten here. [He has] ultimate integrity.”
Joining a new staff a few weeks later than the remainder of DeBoer’s hiers, Shephard hasn’t struggled to shed his energetic personality into the coaching room.
Although Huff is the only remaining assistant coach from the Lake era, he and Shephard have already learned to tango, with Huff retaining some internal knowledge of UW’s players, and Shephard providing the energy.
“Our offensive line coach Scott Huff is always on me, ‘Shephard you gotta have the most calories burned at practice of any coach I’ve been around.’” Shephard said.
Shephard provides some much-needed energy for a Huskies team that went 4-8 last season, their worst record since 2008, but he still has his work cut out at Washington, off the practice field.
The Huskies have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since John Ross in 2016, and have been without a 500-yard receiver since 2019. Terrell Bynum, who was in line to be the Huskies’ career leader in receiving yards heading into 2022, transferred to USC, leaving behind a group of talented, yet unproven wide receivers.
Washington has a trio of former four-star recruits at wide receiver, in Odunze, Jalen McMillan, and, Lonyatta Alexander Jr., along with other players with starting experience including Ja’Lynn Polk and Taj Davis.
Redshirt freshman Alexander Jr., a native of Auburn, returns to the Pacific Northwest after a year at Arizona State, and is excited for what his new position coach brings to the table.
“[Coach Shephard] is awesome,” Alexander Jr. said. “He’s a great coach, his energy is through the roof, he’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve had since I’ve played this game. Being around him and learning from him, he’s had a couple of first round guys that he’s produced in the league. Hearing his terminology, his experience, his thoughts on the game, it’s amazing. I honestly think he’s going to put me in a position to be successful.”
