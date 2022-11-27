Washington takes back Apple Cup trophy in late-night shootout

Shootout.

There wasn’t (and really isn’t) a more fitting word to sum up Saturday night’s Apple Cup, where cross-state rivals exchanged scores, over and over and over, and defensive stops remained few and far between.

The No. 13 Washington football team sent the renowned series trophy back to Seattle with a 51-33 final score. The last time the Huskies (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) won the Apple Cup, Chris Peterson was their head coach, Michael Penix Jr. was at Indiana, and there was no redemption on the line.

Saturday was a wildly different story from 2019, and from halftime on, UW made that abundantly clear.

The night started in the Cougars’ (7-5, 4-5 Pac-12) favor, with the home team managing to hit a 50-yard field goal on its first drive. When the ball first got in the Huskies’ hands, it almost seemed like junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. wasn’t sure what to do with it, as deep balls sent to the red zone were left to drop.

But the passing struggles didn’t last long. Penix Jr. connected with redshirt freshman receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for a 26-yard reception and UW’s first of seven touchdowns. Five minutes later, WSU responded with a touchdown of its own to head into the second quarter up 10-7.

The touchdown trading didn’t slow down for the rest of the night. WSU scored on a rush, then a long pass worked again for Penix Jr.and sophomore receiver Rome Odunze. WSU followed up minutes later with a 34-yard touchdown reception between WSU quarterback Cameron Ward and fifth-year receiver Robert Ferrel.

A trick pass from sophomore receiver Jalen McMillian sent Penix Jr. running the ball in himself.

As the Cougs continued to break tackles against a struggling Husky defense, they advanced to gain a 24-21 lead, despite being pulled back by a reverse call near the 1-yard line.

Before halftime, UW scored another long touchdown, and WSU made its second field goal of the night. With their defense mysteriously missing, the Huskies headed into the break with a slight 28-27 lead.

Ten seconds into the second half, a 75-yard reception by McMillian marked one or more touchdowns by all three of UW’s core receivers and brought UW to 35-27.

Washington’s second fumble of the year came on its next drive, and as UW struggled to set the correct number of players on the field, Washington State brought the lost ball in for its fourth touchdown of the night. A slightly out of bounds two-point attempt put the score at 35-33.

Washington State wouldn’t score again.

UW’s run game picked up late in the third quarter, as a few advances by graduate student running back Wayne Taulapapa brought UW to the red zone. The drive died as WSU intercepted Penix’s throw.

Able to stop the WSU drive and force a punt, UW came back with another long pass to Polk, then finished the drive with an Odunze touchdown. Senior kicker Peyton Henry, who made a last-chance field goal to win against Oregon a few weeks ago, missed the extra point. Regardless, UW took a substantial 41-33 lead.

Washington then broke away with just over five minutes left to play, as Henry succeeded in his first field goal attempt of the night from 20-yards away.

An odd delay of game call, which left head coach Kalen DeBoer animated on the sidelines, and a few missed calls were the only hiccups for the Huskies through the final minutes.

Taulapapa scored for the first time of the night with 1:28 left on the clock with a 40-yard rush into the endzone. The touchdown put Washington at a staggering 703 yards of total offense.

As Washington players and coaches exchanged hugs on the sidelines, WSU’s last drive amounted to nothing. The 84-point total between the two teams became the most points scored in series history.

A 51-33 final score left junior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui pretending to plant a flag on WSU’s field.

The high-scoring rivalry game closes out a surprisingly successful 2022 regular season from the Huskies and DeBoer. Now, with the Pac-12 championship out of reach, the Huskies will wait for bowl game selection.

