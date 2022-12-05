Washington wins Pac-12 home opener against Colorado

So far this season, if the Washington men’s basketball team is clicking, there isn’t much stopping it.

It’s what's happened on the number of good days the Huskies have had so far this season, and it's what happened Sunday afternoon during their first Pac-12 game at home.

“When it gets hard, this team has shown a lot of resilience,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “It hasn’t always been pretty, there was a lot of moments today where you know you kind of scratch your head. But for the most part, our guys keep coming at you.”

With the exception of slow minutes late in the game, an early defensive rhythm — thanks primarily to junior center Braxton Meah — and consistent scoring made for a confident UW to stay in control for a large portion of the day.

The Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12), who now average 44.4% shooting from the field, got the ball into the right hands Sunday afternoon. Confidently matching another Pac-12 offense, UW shot 50% from the field and 36.8% (7-of-19) from three.

Size and organization on defense made shooting difficult for Colorado through the first half. With junior center Franck Kepnang recovering, Meah was everywhere. Coming fresh off an injury himself, he found 16 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and a steal over 27 minutes played.

“He posed problems to smaller teams,” Hopkins said of Meah. “And he gives you another option. You can score inside, you can post three or four different guys.”

The Buffaloes (4-5, 0-2 Pac-12) flipped the defensive advantage in their favor during the second, as a switch to a full-court press sucked the energy out of the Huskies. A huge run by Colorado put Washington in a tough spot with under five minutes left to play, and with 2:22 left, Colorado had worked its way to a small 59-56 deficit.

Senior guard Cole Bajama hit his third 3-pointer of the night to gain distance, and after a couple scores kept Washington ahead, a dunk from senior guard PJ Fuller secured the win for UW.

Colorado started to foul on purpose, and Washington ended its first Pac-12 win 73-63.

Coming off the conference win, one of the biggest games of the season awaits UW. For the first time since the 2019 season, Washington will face Gonzaga on Friday, Dec. 9 in Spokane, in a non-conference matchup. The Huskies have lost six straight matchups since 2005.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash

