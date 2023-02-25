Fresh lineup finds success in ranked win

All the Washington women’s tennis team needed was a new and healthy lineup to put No. 37 Baylor in its place.

Tapping into a new roster, the Huskies (7-4) downed the Bears (7-5) 5-2 in Waco, TX.

The matchup was familiar for senior Hikaru Sato, who faced the Bears in the first round of the NCAA championships in 2022. Today, Sato and the Huskies were looking to avenge last year's 2-4 loss, and they did just that.

Friday’s match started slowly. After a few delays and an arena change, the Huskies took the court for the first time since the ITA Championships debuting a lineup change.

Coming off an upset against the No. 25 ranked doubles pair from Duke, Sato and freshman Zehra Suko played at the No. 1 spot for the first time this season. However, the pair couldn’t find their footing Friday and trailed the whole match. A 2-6 loss put more pressure on Courts 1 and 2 to earn the doubles point.

Junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Erika Matsuda put on an impressive showing to extend their success on the season to 4-1. Winning 67% of break points and 57% of total points situated them in a comfortable position towards the end of the set. A 6-2 win left the point up to senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Astrid Olsen on Court 2.

An initial lead was threatened when the Bears came back to tie the game 5-5. Olsen forced a tiebreak with a strong serve down the middle. Ultimately, the Bears were able to inch away with the game 7-6 and leave the Huskies with work to do in Singles.

No. 93 singles-ranked Kerr put the Huskies on the scoreboard after a straight-set victory 6-4, 4-1. On Court 6. Matsuda put UW in the lead after defeating Daniella Dimitrov of BU 7-5, 6-2.

After blowing an initial lead, Olsen remained resilient and took the first set 7-5. She was up 2-4, 40-30 when Baylor called an injury timeout. Able to stay warm, Olsen put the Huskies in the driver's seat.

Looking to clinch the match, the Huskies rallied behind Courts 1, 2, and 5 where the story was the same - third set matches. Fresh off of resting during doubles, junior Melissa Sakar won the first set 6-1, dropped the second, and held on to win the third set 7-5. Her win clinched the victory for Washington.

No. 100 singles-ranked Sato also bookended her match with wins, giving the Huskies another point and handing her No. 109 ranked opponent her second loss of the season.

Fortin was unable to stop No. 94 Isabella Harvison of BU, ending the winning day with a tough 3-6, 6-3, 4-6 loss.

The Huskies will end the shorter-than-expected road trip on a high note after San Diego canceled Saturday’s scheduled match. Washington will return to Nordstrom Tennis Center to take on Seattle University in a crosstown matchup on March 1 at 1 p.m.

