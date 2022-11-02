Friday Night Lights: Rome Odunze has put on a show

Back in August, when asked which of Washington’s receivers could “take the top off of a defense,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was swift in his answer: Rome Odunze.

After all, the sophomore wide receiver had made great plays in Washington colors before. For example, his dazzling one-handed touchdown snag was one of the sole bright spots in an otherwise wretched 2021 Apple Cup game. Recently, a 26-yard touchdown snag kept UW in the game at the end of the first half against UCLA.

Even in a dreary 2021 season, Odunze was the green light at the end of one of Montlake’s docks, symbolizing that under the right circumstances, he could be one of the frontrunners in an efficient offense.

But, while Odunze’s potential was apparent, it wasn't a guarantee that his follow-up act would occur at UW, given the 4-8 season, coaching staff departure, and the general uncertainty that the program was dealing with.

Odunze, as well as several of Washington’s other receivers, including sophomore Jalen McMillan, took a leap of faith in returning to UW.

“We all came together, and we were scared, so I remember there was one day we all talked on the phone,” McMillan said. “We were in a group chat, and we all just came together, and it was a special moment.”

As Ryan Grubb’s comments made clear, the Huskies were certainly happy to have Odunze back last offseason, this time in a new offense, with a new quarterback, and with another year of experience under his belt.

Odunze’s decision paid off. Fast forward to Sept. 24, and there Odunze was, taking the metaphorical top off of Stanford with eight catches, 161 total yards, and a touchdown.

Anyone who expected Odunze to brag postgame, take a jab at the opposing cornerback, or highlight his accomplishments, is not familiar with Rome Odunze. Instead, he pointed out one play in particular. It was a 61-yard pass with just under 14 minutes remaining, setting the Huskies up for a field goal and effectively icing the game. He didn’t point out the play as a game-sealing catch, or another great moment in a game full of them for Odunze. Instead, it was the one that got away.

“I caught it, and I was telling them, I ended up gassing the tank, I’m much faster than that,” Odunze said. “I gotta go through that with the weeks that come. Should have scored, I should have scored.”

It was far from Odunze’s first productive game for the Huskies, but it was the unofficial welcoming of Odunze into a club of the nation’s wide receivers, as a record-setting stretch began on that Saturday night. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of Odunze’s career, but as it very quickly became proven, it wasn’t his last.

“You’re definitely going to see me stacking up some yards this season,” Odunze said at the time.

Stack up yards, he certainly has.

In the following three games at UCLA, Arizona State, and at home against Arizona, Odunze compiled 400 receiving yards and four touchdowns, becoming the first UW receiver with four consecutive 100-yard receiving games in the process.

After the record-setting Arizona game, it was nothing but humility and a deferral of credit from Odunze.

“Everybody believing in me, and doing their job, whether it’s the O-Line, to the running backs, to the QB, to the other wide receivers, they’re always doing their job,” Odunze said. “[It] allows me to have these opportunities to make plays, and get the yardage that I am, so it’s all kudos to them.”

Midway through the season, Odunze was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, awarded to college football’s best wide receiver, as token for his nationwide attention-grabbing play.

“It’s hard to say if that really means anything to me or not,” Odunze said after the Oct. 15 game against Arizona. “I appreciate it for sure, but my mindset is just to keep grinding, keep working, and hopefully raise that trophy at the end of the season.”

Of course, Odunze’s feats can’t be detailed without mentioning his wingman, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Penix Jr. has been on point all season long in delivering passes to Odunze, as the duo has acted as the Lennon-McCartney of 2022 Huskies offense.

“He just plays with so much confidence. He allows people to make plays,” Odunze said of Penix Jr. “He believes in us, and believes that we’re going to go out there and do what it takes, and have his back. He believes without a shadow of doubt that he’s going to execute at a high level, and that’s what he does with us every week. He has that leadership, he’s just tenacious with his effort, tenacious with his preparation, and he just never stops.”

Humility aside, Odunze’s relationship with Penix Jr. is undoubtedly special, and one which continues to prove, time and time again, that Odunze, when given the chance, will always put on a brilliant show.

With all this in mind, Odunze hasn’t just become a top target for Penix Jr. — he's become one of the nation’s best wide receivers. Just don’t expect him to brag about it.

