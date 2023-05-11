From 8 to V8: Max Heid concludes 14-year journey with Windermere win

Max Heid’s hands reached for the sky. Then, they reached for freshman Cameron Tasker.

As a harmonious unit of one, the nine men in UW’s “Shoe Dawg” shell crossed the finish line and became Windermere Cup Champions.

“We knew it was coming as we were rowing through that last part of the Cut,” junior Nick Dunlop, coxswain of the Washington men’s rowing V8, said. “Once we crossed the line, it was a relief.”

When the 2,000 meters becomes grueling, the first fallback is training. The burn of lactic acid might be uncomfortable, but to the rowers, it’s familiar. But what happens when you fall through all of the safety nets? When Dunlop’s commands, the months of training, and the mental mantras aren’t enough?

You lean on the last thing standing: trust.

“The group of us in the boat have been together for a while,” senior Darcy McCluskey said. “We’ve built a deep sense of trust, and it’s something that you know you can rely on during the race.”

From Dunlop and McCluskey’s spot in the stern down to the bow, the common thread woven through the men was unwavering belief. For senior Max Heid, sitting in the bow seat of the “Shoe Dawg,” trust in a greater plan was not an unfamiliar notion.

After all, it’s easy to trust what you know, and Heid knows the Cut well.

“I’ve been rowing back and forth on the Cut since I first started in the sport,” Heid said. “I was eight then. So that’s 14 years. You could say I’ve been doing it for a bit.”

Like height markers scratched into a wall, the Montlake Cut has watched Heid grow up. In his early days as a patron, Heid worked tirelessly to refine his stroke and find his flow. Things were different back then; his blades were green, and his shell was a single.

He reaped all the Cut had to offer, and with time, his commitment began to pay off. Heid rowed his single to a second-place finish at the 2018 Head Of The Charles Regatta and the 2019 Youth National Championship.

Heid’s time wasn’t exclusively spent in the water; one weekend in May was always spent beside it. That weekend was one of the rare times when a trip to the Cut didn’t mean lowering a shell onto the water for practice. Instead, it meant it was time for Heid to throw his camera strap around his neck, leave his house in Laurelhurst, and walk down to the Cut with his friends.

“I was looking through my Snapchat the other day, and something funny popped up,” Heid said. “It was one of those ‘on this day’ memories from six or seven years ago. I was sitting on the edge of the Cut, watching the Cup. It really reminded me that this event is something that’s ingrained in me.”

Heid would sit back and take in the spectacle that unfurled before him, full of cannons, sailing yachts, and roaring crowds. It was then that the real show began.

“I’d watch the UW boat go by, and I’d cheer and shout for the team,” Heid said. “I’d also wave at the coaches as they went by, hoping to catch their attention.”

Amid the chaos, cries, cheers, and cowbells, Heid found clarity.

“I knew I wanted to row at UW, but I didn’t know if I would ever be good enough,” Heid said. “I also knew it was one of the best programs in the world, so I probably needed to have other options, but this was always my dream.”

There was no desire to change location, just a hope to remain and mature on the Cut. Heid hoped to graduate from being a Seattle Sculler to a member of the Huskies. With the promotion, the first weekend of May would mean it wasn’t time to watch the Cup — it would be time to race in it.

A few years later, part of that dream was realized.

“Getting into UW, I was like, ‘Wow, I really made it here. I never thought I’d be here,’” Heid said.

Heid had set himself up well. He was in the program, and now, it was time to do what rowers do — push the limits, put in the time, and fight for a place in the best boat possible. It was time for him to determine his destiny. Then the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rowing world, placing a temporary hold on Heid’s ascent into the collegiate scene.

“After that year, I didn’t really know,” Heid said. “I told myself I’m going to keep on trying. I’m going to come back next year, but I don’t know if I’m ever going to make it into a big boat.”

Regular racing resumed during Heid’s sophomore season. When the world returned to relative normalcy, life served Heid a curveball: he found himself in the 3V.

“I was shocked,” Heid said. “I was in a varsity boat; I genuinely couldn’t believe it. I was so excited.”

He said he’d be happy staying in the 3V for the rest of his career, but that excitement was replaced by something greater – the pride of moving up into the 2V his junior year. Once again, Heid said he’d be happy remaining in the 2V for the rest of his career.

But once again, history repeated itself: Heid earned a spot in the coveted V8, UW’s first varsity boat.

“For me to get to this point, where I have a spot in the V8, a lot of it had to do with having fun and enjoying the process,” Heid said. “I went to practice every day and just gave it my all. If I could look back at a day and say that I had given it everything I had, I was happy with it. I knew I would end up where I wanted to end up. I trusted the coaches' decisions, and I trusted that they would take me as far as I could go.”

Much of Heid’s college years were dedicated to mastering four components: catch, drive, finish, and recover. That’s all there is to a rowing stroke. But for a sport often perceived as simple, the demands and regiment of UW’s program show just how much nuance rowing possesses.

“In a weird way, what makes rowing so demanding is the simplicity behind it,” Heid said. “Baseball, soccer, football, there’s a lot of strategy behind it. Rowing? It’s simple. Make a boat go in one direction as fast as you possibly can. At the end of the day, it’s a racing sport. It all comes down to who has the best engine.”

That’s why even after 14 years in the sport, there is always more to be done. Sure, Heid’s comfort on the water has exponentially increased since his early days in the sport, but he’s never done learning or seeking out that extra one percent.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be hard,” Heid said. “It’s going to be really, really hard. Especially when you’re racing some incredibly fast crews. What it comes down to is how badly you want it. Do you want to be the best? Everyone out there is working hard. The question is, are you going to take that extra step to make yourself one second faster?”

Heid committed to the craft, seeking to be his best version in every drill, training piece, and race. There was always more to learn, but with time came a technical and physical foundation. Time also brought about boat promotions. Most importantly, time brought about trust in himself, the program, the coaches, and the greater plan.

“I am so grateful for all of the opportunities that I have been given, which have allowed me to get to this spot,” Heid said. “At the same time, I know how much work I’ve put into this. My whole goal has always been to put my head down and work hard. Now I’m seeing four years of work come to fruition.”

And on an early May morning, with the weight of a childhood dream on his shoulders, Heid knew that he could trust himself. He knew he had the hours, days, and years of work behind him. He trusted the coaches, the process, and above all, he trusted that the moment the blades cut through the water and the boat began to run, he could trust the people around him.

“When I’m in that boat, I’m going to give it my all,” Heid said. “I know that I’m going to pour my heart into it. And I know that every other guy in the boat is doing the same thing. They want to win it for me as much as I want to win it for them.”

As the crew paddled to the starting line Saturday morning, a cacophony of noise rang out from crowds along the Cut. The noise within the boat was different: more subtle and more significant.

An electric hum radiated through the shell from the stern to the bow.

“We all looked each other in the eye, and there was this silent rumble,” Heid said. “It was a silent buzz. We knew what we had to do, and we went out there and executed.”

The water that fills the Cut had watched Heid passively for over a decade. That morning, he demanded its attention. Heid’s expectation, excitement, and experience had been growing for 14 years, and as the crew tore down the course, the moment crescendoed to a deafening noise. Then, for a millisecond, there was silence.

Sitting in the bow seat of the “Shoe Dawg,” Max Heid was the first to cross the finish line.

“You know, 8-year-old me wouldn’t have believed it,” Heid said. “I never thought it would come full circle like this.”

After the race, Heid stood on the muddy grass beside the Cut and embraced his parents. At that moment, his face said it all.

I did it.

Reach reporter Sofia Schwarzwalder at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schwaarzy

