From the Rose Bowl to the ‘Crapple Cup’

In the 122-year history of the Apple Cup, both Washington and Washington State have had their share of triumphant games. The Huskies have a 74-33-6 lead all-time in the series, which they so love to remind the Cougars. But, as 2021 showed, WSU won’t hesitate to let UW fans hear it when the game goes in the other direction. Here are some of the greatest all-time Apple Cup moments from each side.

Huskies’ greatest moments

2018-

The most recent Apple Cup played at Martin Stadium is also one of the most memorable. Gardner Minshew had been the Cougars’ Superman on one of the nation’s best offenses, and WSU stood at 10-1, with only the Huskies standing in the way of a Pac-12 North title. UW’s defense, as well as a raging blizzard, proved to be kryptonite for Minshew and the WSU offense. Minshew’s Heisman candidacy was erased, as he was held to zero touchdowns and two interceptions on just 152 passing yards.

UW’s Jake Browning wasn’t substantially better, but he did enough to set up an iconic moment to clinch the game, as senior Myles Gaskin trudged 80 yards through the snow for a fourth quarter touchdown.

The Huskies held on, 28-15, punching their ticket to the Pac-12 championship, and ultimately, the Rose Bowl. For the Cougars, their best season since 2002 was once again spoiled in the Apple Cup, as they were relegated to the measly Alamo Bowl.

2016-

In the midst of their best season since 2000, the Huskies had just the Apple Cup remaining in order to clinch the Pac-12 North and keep their College Football Playoff (CFP) hopes alive. No. 5 Washington stormed out of the gate at Martin Stadium, piling on 28 points in the first quarter alone. By the time they entered halftime with a 35-10 lead, the rout was on, and the Huskies coasted to a 45-17 win.

UW clinched the Pac-12 North and made its resume substantially more attractive to the CFP selection committee in the process. The Huskies had no issue dealing with Colorado in the Pac-12 Championship, winning their 12th game for the second time in program history, and qualifying for the playoff.

2002-

Washington State entered the 2002 Apple Cup ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll, its highest rank in program history. Washington, on the other hand, was enduring a very pedestrian campaign, with a 6-5 record entering the rivalry game. Perhaps, that made it more sweeter when the Huskies took three overtimes to knock the Cougars off their pedestal in a wild, three-overtime game.

What wasn’t sweet, however, was the reaction after a controversial fumble call sealed the 29-26 win for UW. Fans threw objects onto the field in protest, and Washington’s athletic director Barbara Hedges infamously stated that she feared for her life. Chris Jordan of The Daily required stitches after being struck by a thrown bottle. It was the worst possible demonstration of organized sports, but still ended with the Huskies in celebration.

1991-

Based on head coach Don James’ postgame comments, it sounded like the Huskies had lost, or played poorly and survived a scare. The reality was that UW capped a perfect regular season by clobbering its in-state rivals 56-21 at Husky Stadium. Washington was so good in 1991 that a 35-point win over Washington State left James reeling.

“I wasn’t very pleased with the way we played,” James said. “I don’t think we could play like that and expect to win a lot of games.”

Quarterback Billy Joe Hobert threw for three touchdowns, receiver Mario Bailey caught two, and WSU was simply overwhelmed by UW. The resounding win was great, but the context behind it carries even more weight in Washington lore — an 11-0 regular season, roses, and ultimately, a national championship title. 1991 still stands as the greatest season in Washington football history, and the Apple Cup is just one of many trophies to show for it.

Cougars’ greatest moments

2012-

It was set to be a fourth consecutive Apple Cup win for UW. With an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter, the No. 25 Huskies had seemingly dispatched the lowly Cougars, and were on their way to finishing the regular season with a Top 25 rank and eight wins. WSU, on the other hand, hadn’t won a conference game in its first season under head coach Mike Leach, and it didn’t look like that would change in its final game.

Then, the game flipped, as the Cougars stormed back to tie the game at 28 by the end of the fourth quarter. Still, the Huskies had a chance to win in regulation, but kicker Travis Coons missed a 35-yard field goal as time expired. A bizarre fumble by Keith Price in overtime nearly got taken back the other way for a walk-off touchdown, but WSU converted on a game-winning field goal nonetheless to mark a new dawn for the program and thwart UW’s season goals.

2008-

Yes, it was nicknamed the “Crapple Cup,” and yes, the Huskies and Cougars had a combined record of 1-20, with zero conference wins entering the game. The matchup was so hideously flawed that the game was perfectly poetic. UW led 10-0 at halftime, and it appeared that WSU may have been just horrendous enough to prevent the Huskies from a winless season.

But the incompetence of the Tyrone Willingham-led UW team was even worse. Even with a 10-7 lead, the Huskies allowed a deep pass with under 30 seconds left to put the Cougars in field goal range. WSU went on to win on a field goal in double overtime.

WSU doesn’t have any banners for its 2-10 2008 season or its “Crapple Cup” victory. It does, however, have the distinction that it ensured a historically horrific, winless season for its rival, which puts it as a top Apple Cup moment for the Cougars.

1997-

In a 2020 fan poll, the 1997 Apple Cup was voted as the greatest Washington State win of the past 40 years. The two teams entered the game highly ranked, with Washington at No. 16 and Washington State at No. 11.

In a high-scoring game, Washington State quarterback Ryan Leaf threw for 358 yards, and the Cougars won a marquee matchup, 41-35.

WSU qualified for the Rose Bowl with the win, where it lost to Michigan, 21-16.

1992-

Before Gardner Minshew or Jake Browning had even been born, the Cougars prevailed in a “Snow Bowl” of their own. The defending co-national champion Huskies were at the height of their powers, having won 34 of 37 games entering the Apple Cup. Washington State, on the other hand, had won nine games in a season just once since 1930. 1992 started out promising for the Cougars, who won their first six games of the season, but they had lost three of four games leading up to the Apple Cup, and entered the game as heavy underdogs.

Amid the snow flurries, the Huskies were able to take a 7-6 halftime lead, before they were hit by an even bigger blizzard. WSU stunned No. 5 Washington in the second half, and convincingly took down the Pac-10 champions, 42-23. The Huskies still qualified for the Rose Bowl, but the Cougars can take pride in toppling UW at its peak.

