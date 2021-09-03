‘This is my dream’: Morris’ leadership shines through as season kicks off

It didn’t take long for Dylan Morris to know what he wanted.
Standing near the tunnel of Husky Stadium in 2012, Morris set his sights on Washington football as he watched his future team run onto the field to take on USC.
“In that moment, I was like ‘this is my dream,”’ Morris said. “I was decked in all purple, always have been. So I mean, from then on, I wanted to come here and play some football.”
On Saturday, Morris will live out that childhood dream again, now running out of that same tunnel and into a stadium full of fans for the first time. Nine seasons after attending his first UW football game, Morris will start his second season with the Huskies with a new set of goals in mind.
“Pac-12 championship, big time bowl game,” Morris said, when asked what would make this season successful.
And just like Morris’ initial drive to play at Washington, those goals might not be too far off, as the UW returns from a shortened season with what seems to be a team poised to do well at the top of the conference. To start the 2021 season, Washington football is ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25.
At the helm of a deeply talented offense full of returning talent is Morris, whose skill and leadership has become undeniable by his teammates and coaches alike.
Although his starting job announcement came as a bit of a surprise so early in the 2021 fall camp, especially considering the competition in former five-star recruit Sam Huard, it has become clear why head coach Jimmy Lake felt so confident about Morris and the potential for this season’s success.
A lot has happened since the young future quarterback stepped into Husky Stadium for the first time, but everyone who has followed Morris’ journey to the UW says the same thing: There has always been something special about him.
“I train so many guys around the country — so many guys, so many power-five guys, so many stars, if you want to say that,” Lavelle Durant, a quarterback trainer based in the Seattle-area, said. “Dylan is one guy that, when he was in sixth grade — and there’s a few people that can attest to it — I just said, ‘Hey, he has it. He has it.’”
Whatever ‘it’ is, it has won Washington three of four games since Morris snagged the starting role last year. After a quarterback battle dragged on throughout 2019’s spring and preseason, Morris was told he’d be the starter against Oregon State about a week before the game.
“I mean it’s a blessing for me,” Morris said, referencing last year’s start. “I’ve been dreaming of being a Husky quarterback my whole life. My grandpa was a season ticket holder, my mom went to games. It was just a really surreal moment that I was going to be able to go out in the purple and gold and play some football.”
Last season, Lake’s confidence in Morris seemed to stem from the quarterback’s aptitude for avoiding mistakes, giving the offense the best chance to control time of possession and grind out victories.
For a time, those qualities appeared to be the main factors behind Lake’s decision to start Morris in 2020 ahead of the other three rostered quarterbacks.
“It was very close, but Dylan just does a really good job of not making mistakes,” Lake said. “His leadership skills and the way he’s been able to operate our offense during training camp and make plays and also limit mistakes is the reason he got the edge.”
Morris’ first real mistakes came against Utah last season, with a few odd plays and interception issues sending Washington in the half down 21-0. Then, turning his third collegiate game around quickly, Morris led a 24-point comeback and was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the rebound.
“I think, just as a whole offense and as a team especially, coming back from that and getting that done, I mean that was big time,” Morris said. “I think that will be at the top of the list of guys’ experiences here.”
Since then, the redshirt freshman quarterback has only continued to prove that maybe it was something beyond game-management that earned him the starting job — both last season and this season. It just took everyone a little while to realize it.
Now, it seems like the under-the-radar “it” factor that Durant saw so many years ago is starting to shine through.
Throughout preseason, Morris’ coaches and teammates have continuously highlighted his leadership and dedication, noting how much respect the team has for him and confidence that he is the best man for the job right now.
“The guys gravitate towards him,” Lake said. “Because they know how much work he puts in. They know that it means a lot to him. They see the preparation that he goes through.”
Nearly every UW teammate asked about the quarterback praises his leadership, typically noting his dedication to learning the game and studying film.
“[Quarterbacks] have to know the most on the field out of anyone,” senior tight end Cade Otton said. “And so, to put him out there, you have to really trust him. He’s got to be really talented. And I think he’s shown he's been able to do that. I think he’s matured beyond his years too and so I’m really impressed by him.”
It’s no surprise that Morris’ sights are set on coaching in the future, as the aspiring education major's commitment to bettering himself and the team is what has made him stand out during his time at Washington.
But it isn't just Morris’ leadership qualities and reputation for his “sense of calm” that have been highlighted so far this season — perhaps unsurprisingly, his game has advanced too. Morris’ improved deep ball in fall camp and confidence with defensive coverages has proved that the hours and hours of film and practice have paid off.
“Dylan works at it,” Lake said. “And he’s going to be a better quarterback in 2021 than he was in 2020.”
From starting last season without playing a single college football game to being the steady head of the Huskies with a big season ahead, a lead by example attitude has kept Morris on a steady path, and should continue to drive the offense as the season kicks off.
All that’s left to do is start the season with Pac-12 Championship aspirations in mind.
