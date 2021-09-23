‘Back to work’: Washington continues progress before meeting Cal

After one of the worst starts in program history, the Washington football team has doubled down its efforts on the practice field and took care of business against Arkansas State in a commanding victory. But the UW has not taken any time off to cherish victory as it prepares for its conference opener against another team that sits with a frustrating 1-2 record: Cal.
“We’re going back to work,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “That’s the anchor of our team, we’re going back to work. We’re bricklayers. Win, lose — we’re going back to work. And our team’s gone back to work.”
After two of the worst offensive performances in recent history for the Huskies, the 52 point outburst last Saturday could be seen as a relief to many fans and players alike. But the Huskies are continuing to work on and improve their offense as they prepare.
“It’s just one game,” Lake said. “We’ve still got tons of improvement to do on that side of the ball, but it was a step in the right direction.”
All of Washington’s coaches and players credit the hard work in practice and not panicking as the reason for the quick turnaround. The Huskies know that they must keep up the hard work if they hope for the offense to keep improving.
“Since I couldn’t go in and change the outcome of the game, all I could do was just come back to practice, go back to work, and just help this team get better,” senior running back Sean McGrew said. “It was definitely frustrating but I think we’re on the right track to getting back on track.”
McGrew and freshman receiver Jalen McMillan were key in opening up the offense against Arkansas State. McMillan played sparingly against Michigan, and McGrew was without a snap prior to Arkansas State, but the duo combined for 206 total yards and three touchdowns this past weekend. With more continuity and depth, the Washington offense should improve for Cal and beyond.
Quarterback play was key to unlocking the offense against Arkansas State and will continue to be important for the remainder of the season. After a slow first two games, redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris was finally able to get some production in game three, throwing for 367 yards and three touchdowns.
“[Morris] definitely played his best game this last game,” Lake said. “And I guess if I give an overall assessment, he’s played better each game. I would say his progression is arrows going up.”
For Morris and the Huskies’ offense to play well against the Bears, they must limit their mistakes and move the ball against the stout Cal defense. Despite having a slow start to the season, the Bears’ defense is still something that the Huskies must account for as they game plan for Saturday.
“I’ve said it before — I have a ton of respect for coach Wilcox,” Lake said. “They’re going to be sound on defense. They’re not going to make a lot of mistakes and they’re going to try and get turnovers.”
Lake is tasked with preparing Washington to try and do something that hasn’t been done since 2017, the most recent time the UW defeated Cal. The Huskies have lost the past two meetings, including the 2019 matchup when the game was interrupted due to a severe thunderstorm.
If the Huskies hope to snap the Bears’ winning streak, they must stop the run. Cal’s offense revolves around its running attack. Cal has eclipsed 500 yards on the ground, including more than 100 from their quarterback Chase Garbers.
All three levels of Washington’s defense will be tasked with stopping the run against Cal. Although it was able to stop Arkansas State from running the ball, just two weeks ago Michigan ran for almost 350 yards against the Washington defense, a number the Huskies can’t come close to allowing if they hope to win against the Bears or any other team.
Washington practiced hard in the lead-up to Arkansas State and is taking the same approach against Cal. The team must continue to build on the momentum from its first victory as it enters conference play.
“We need some results from these extremely hard practices that we’ve had,” Lake said. “So we were happy about that. But now we’ve got to go back to work.”
The message on both sides of the ball remains the same for the Huskies, no matter the opponent or the previous week’s result.
Reach contributing writer Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
