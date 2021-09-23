The pack is back: Husky student section returns

Once again, it’s that time of the year. Freshmen are filling the dorms, libraries are opening, and to everyone’s dismay, the days are getting progressively colder.
After a year of online uncertainty and an unexpected year at home for many, students are finally returning to campus for an in-person fall quarter. Things are feeling like they’re back to normal, and a quick walk through campus can remind everyone what this means for Husky Stadium, especially this weekend.
The stairs heading up from the quad reading “the pack is back” put it best — the Dawg Pack is officially returning for the first time since 2019.
Saturday’s Pac-12 opener against Cal will be the first Washington game this season with most students back on campus, and if turnout goes well, the first full student section. From incoming freshmen to returning seniors, the Dawg Pack will have its entire crew back for the beginning of conference play, which the Huskies enter with a 1-2 record.
After playing without fans last season, both Washington football players and coaches alike are sharing in the excitement of playing in front of a full student section.
“I’m excited to feel their energy and feel their passion,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “I’m very excited for them to have the opportunity to come and watch some Husky football.”
For better or for worse, the student section has already shown its passion this year, both in the form of support for the first game, as well as in anger over how it ended up. By the fourth quarter of the UW’s first game against Montana, the section was booing its own team for its expectedly bad performance.
The Dawg Pack has seen a lot of students this year, particularly in the confusion-causing home opener, but neither home game played this year has seen a full section.
This will change against Cal — and likely for the rest of the season — as on-campus freshmen, Greek Row, and others settle into campus life.
Hopefully for Washington Husky Stadium and the Dawg Pack will live up to its reputation as a tough school to play at home. So far, it looks like the Huskies will need all the help they can get.
So gear up Dawg Pack and come along for a possibly bumpy ride.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
