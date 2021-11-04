3-2-1 football: The Daily’s primer on Oregon

Back at home and sitting with a 3-2 record in conference play, Washington is looking to extend its winning streak to a season-best of three games this weekend; the only thing standing in the way is No. 4 Oregon. Here’s a look at the Huskies’ rival and this week’s opponent.
3 numbers to know
49: Oregon sits 11th in the country in third down percentage, completing 49% of its chances. For the Huskies to win this game they’re going to need to get the Ducks off the field when third down comes up at a much higher rate than Oregon’s other opponents.
36.1: The high-powered Oregon offense has averaged 36.1 points per game. That number puts the Ducks at 23rd in the country in terms of points scored per game. The Ducks have scored more than 30 points in six of their eight games, including two games where they scored more than 40 points. On the flip side, Washington has only scored more than 30 twice, including a game against the lowly Arkansas State.
14: Oregon has won 14 of the last 16 games against Washington. In recent memory, the Ducks have owned Washington, with the Huskies’ only two wins coming in 2016 and 2017 with Jake Browning under center.
2 players to know
Kayvon Thibodeaux: The sophomore defensive end is a predicted top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by most experts. While his numbers this year aren’t anything gaudy — with 25 total tackles and four sacks, for most games he’s a focal point of the opposing offensive line. If the Huskies want to keep redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris off the ground, they’d better have Thibodeaux in their game plan.
Travis Dye: The junior running back is having the best season of his career. Dye currently has 609 yards on the ground with a 5.7 yards per carry average and a whopping 10 touchdowns. However, Dye does more than just run the ball for Oregon, he’s also the second-leading receiver on the team in terms of yards with 264, and has the most catches on the year with 24.
1 recap from last week
Last week Oregon handily defeated Colorado 52-29. The Ducks scored a touchdown on seven of their nine possessions, including the first four. The only two possessions when they didn’t reach the end zone were when they threw an interception and another that still managed points in a field goal.
Oregon’s offense was dominant on all facets of the game, going for 568 total yards. It was the fourth time this year the Ducks managed more than 400 yards in total offense, and their second time eclipsing 500 yards.
