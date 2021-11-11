3-2-1 Football: The Daily’s primer on Arizona State

In the midst of one of the craziest weeks in recent history, Washington has another game to play. Taking on Arizona State after last week’s loss to No. 3 Oregon, the Huskies (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) face their second tough opponent in a row, this time with an interim head coach and new offensive play-caller. Here’s The Daily’s primer on this weekend’s opponent: Arizona State.
3 numbers to know
282: Arizona State ran for 282 yards last week against USC. The same day, UW rushed for 55 yards. 202 of ASU’s yards came from running back Rachaad White, who ended the night with three touchdowns on 28 carries.
6-3: Even if ASU were to lose the next three games, its steady play in the beginning of the season has already secured the team a bowl game. The Sun Devils (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) will be pushing hard to climb up the conference standings over Utah, which it lost to three weeks ago, over the next two weeks. A win would put ASU within a game of first place in the southern division.
47.9: The Sun Devils have a third-down conversion rate of 47.9% against FBS opponents, putting them at 17th in the country and third in the Pac-12. On third-and-2 or less, ASU has converted 90% of the time.
2 players to watch
Running back Rachaad White: The running back will head into this weekend fresh off a career-best game against USC, where he rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns. White has been on a tear this season, leading the team’s rushing in several games. He has 685 rushing and 286 receiving yards to his season tally.
Linebacker Darien Butler: Much like White, Butler comes off a great week against USC where he managed 10 tackles. He’s played in all nine games this season and has two sacks.
1 recap of last week
Arizona State had a great week against USC — mainly thanks to White — to rebound from two consecutive losses. ASU started off its season looking strong, holding first place standing in the Pac-12 South for the first few weeks of conference play before losing to Utah and Washington State. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils found their groove again, winning 31-16.
Behind a balanced offense, ASU scored in every quarter, with its biggest scoring run coming in the fourth. Defense clicked and the rushing attack soared, with ASU finding 282 yards on the ground.
Arizona State heads into the game against Washington still in the running for the Pac-12 South. Sure to bring everything they can to beat the Huskies on Saturday, Nov. 13, the Sun Devils look for their second win in a row this weekend.
