Huskies can leave frustrations behind with rivalry win over Ducks

Despite all of the injuries, the coaching criticism, and the poor start to the season, the Washington football team still has all of its preseason goals ahead of itself.
Prior to the season, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake said that the Huskies’ annual goal is to win the Pac-12 Conference and whatever bowl game they play in at the end of the season.
Now 3-2 in conference play, UW is in the hunt for a conference title. A victory at home against No. 4 Oregon this weekend would put Washington in at least a share for first place in the Pac-12 North.
Last season, the rivalry meeting was canceled due to COVID-19 infections on the UW side, allowing Oregon to represent the Pac-12 North in the conference championship game.
Every game has significance to the Huskies (4-4 3-2 Pac-12), but sophomore defensive back Kyler Gordon knows that this one means a little bit more, considering last year’s circumstances and the fact that Washington hasn't defeated Oregon since 2017.
“What I felt last time after they were here, it’s something I’m not trying to let repeat,” Gordon said. “I feel like every game I have a different kind of chip on my shoulder… I can’t let that happen again.”
There’s never a bad time for a rivalry game, but this comes at a turning point in the season.
As hideous as some of its first six performances were, Washington has shown some signs of improvement during the past few weeks, especially in a win against Stanford last weekend.
Although the Huskies were unable to cross the goal line until there were just 21 seconds left on the clock against the Cardinal, there was a sign of an offensive turnaround.
UW’s 375 yards didn’t jump off the page, but the encouraging part of the Huskies’ performance last Saturday was their willingness to attack an opponent’s weakness.
Unlike earlier in the season in which Lake and his staff frequently rolled out stubborn game plans, Washington frequently went to the ground against a poor Stanford run defense, and switched up its defensive personnel to stop its own woes defending the run.
“We’ve gone against coach [David] Shaw and Stanford for a while now and we felt like we had a good perspective on what we felt they were going to be looking for and so that was a good opportunity to change things up,” Lake said.
The big question this week is whether Washington will consider the strengths and weaknesses of an opponent it is less familiar with playing. Washington has not faced Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter or offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead.
Unlike Stanford, Oregon’s defense is much better. The Ducks (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) have forced 16 turnovers this year, including 11 interceptions.
But when opponents have been able to take care of the ball against the Ducks, they have fared well. The UO defense is only 73rd in the nation, allowing 394.4 yards per game this season.
That trends well for a Washington side that hasn’t turned the ball over in either of its past two games, both ending in victories.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris attributes a lot of his recent success to his targets being the healthiest they have been all season.
“It’s definitely easier when I can look at any spot on the field, you’ve got a route and you trust the guy’s gonna win, it definitely makes life easier,” Morris said. “Those dudes win in some pretty tough spots. They got some tight man-to-man coverage, like Jalen [McMillan] versus Stanford, man coverage, caught it in traffic and got a couple yards after that. So it’s definitely nice for me being able to drop back, hit my back foot and trust they’re gonna win versus a tough look.”
Against an aggressive Oregon defense that is getting healthier, it may be in the Huskies’ best interest to get the ball to their best playmakers — including freshman wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze — and allow them to create the magic, rather than risking a turnover downfield against a talented UO secondary.
“They’re big dudes, fast and lengthy, they go and catch the ball,” Morris said. “They can blow past anybody, they can catch the ball in traffic [with their] bigger frames, they just bring a ton of juice to the offense and the sideline.”
Although they have taken care of the football better as of late, Lake admits that the Huskies’ passing attack needs to get better.
“Just like on defense and special teams, we need to get better,” Lake said. “We need to get better on offense, be in more rhythm early, score more points, and definitely have a better passing attack.”
After losing 14 of its past 16 games against Oregon, Washington is looking to not only flip the script on the rivalry and crush the Ducks’ College Football Playoff hopes, but to also turn its own season around. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4:30 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
