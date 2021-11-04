New faces, new spaces: Changes lead to success for Washington’s run defense

Through seven games, the Washington football team’s run defense was in shambles.
Prior to last week’s game against Stanford, UW had allowed more than 200 yards on the ground in three straight games. Washington’s three opponents — Oregon State, UCLA, and Arizona — averaged 232.3 yards on the ground per game, which would have been sixth-worst in the country over the course of an entire season.
Two of those teams were good running offenses. The Bruins and Beavers are each in the top 35 in the nation in rushing yards per game. However, Arizona does not have an effective ground attack, second-worst in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game, but that didn’t matter against Washington.
Against Stanford, however, Washington was finally able to stop the run. The Huskies’ defense held the Cardinal to 71 rushing yards on 27 attempts, with an average 2.6 yards per carry.
Coming into the game against Stanford, stopping the run was going to be a focal point and a new challenge with a number of key players injured in the front seven. Sophomore linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman both missed the Stanford game, and star sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui was still on a snap count, leading to a more inexperienced defensive front.
However, the guys that stepped in and played were great, including freshman linebacker Carson Bruener, who made his first career start against the Cardinal. It was an impressive showing from the Woodinville native, recording 15 total tackles and a sack.
However, just one game doesn’t earn him the starting spot against No. 4 Oregon this weekend.
“Carson Bruener showed in practice that he was playing at a higher level than the other guys,” Lake said. “Now we’re going to go back to work tomorrow and have another week of practice. I’m an equal opportunity employer, if somebody else shows up, knows the game plan, who’s making plays in practice at any position, then that guy is going to rise to the top.”
While Bruener got the most attention following the win against Stanford, a number of other players got more snaps than they had been getting in previous games, due to all of the injuries.
Some of the other key players in holding Stanford’s running backs to minimal gains were outside linebackers Sav’ell Smalls, Cooper McDonald, Jeremiah Martin, and Jordan Lolohea. All four of those outside linebackers were given greater roles with the loss of Bowman and Tupuola-Fetui still working his way back to full strength.
“They did well, Jordan stepped up, obviously having Zion that certainly helped,” defensive coordinator Bob Gregory said. “Cooper is getting better every week, kind of a not flashy guy, but makes plays. All those kids have been stepping up.”
None of those players had monster games like Bruener, but they all had impact plays, including a fumble recovery by Smalls and a tackle for a loss by McDonald, and Stanford’s run game was effectively neutralized.
Stopping the run was the key heading into a game that was a must-win for Washington in order to salvage its season.
“We felt determined that we had to win this game,” Bruener said. “We were 3-4, we obviously hadn’t had the start that we’d wanted to and we knew Stanford was going to want to pound the ball down our throat. We knew going into this game that it was going to be a heavy run game… Our coaches put in an amazing game plan. Some new plays here and there, kind of crisped them up and we were able to do it.”
While Washington’s run defense was definitely on point all night, the real test comes this weekend against Oregon.
Stanford has the worst rushing attack in the Pac-12, averaging the sixth-lowest rushing yards per game in the nation at only 90.9 yards. For the Huskies to truly prove that they’ve figured out how to stop the run, they’re going to have to slow down the Ducks’ star running back Travis Dye.
“I know it’s an often-used phrase, but [Dye] is a football player,” Lake said. “Yeah, everyone’s a football player, but I bet you could line him up at safety, at linebacker, at nickel, you could line him up at receiver and he would have a bunch of catches… He’s tough to bring down, he’s got great vision, can catch it, can run it. Seems like he’s been there forever. A player I have a lot of respect for.”
Stopping Dye is going to require the entire defense to be on the same page, from defensive linemen to linebackers to defensive backs.
One defensive lineman who announced his presence against Stanford for the first time and will look to carry that momentum is freshman Voi Tunuufi. Heading into the game against Stanford, Tunuufi had only four total tackles on the year. Against Stanford, he had three total tackles and two sacks.
“He was picking up the calls, his technique, his fundamentals that were already given to him at his high school that we recruit out of heavily,” Lake said. “He’s twitchy, he’s hard to block and gets into the back field. With his stature he does a really good job of playing underneath blocks and staying low leveraging guys.”
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
