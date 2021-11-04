Behind the booth: Q&A with the voice of the Huskies, Tony Castricone

The heir to legendary Washington broadcaster Bob Rondeau, Tony Castricone is currently in his fifth year as the voice of the Huskies. After nearly half a decade on the job, TheDaily caught up with Castricone to learn about his preparation for broadcasts, his favorite memories, and how he’s improved throughout his time at UW.
How did you find yourself getting this job?
“I always had the University of Washington at the top of the list; I had no idea that Bob Rondeau was going to retire at the same time that I was looking for opportunities out West. And he did, and I cannot count myself fortunate enough to have things play out the way they did — this is such an awesome place to be. To think I’m in my fourth year of football and going into my fifth year of [men’s] basketball is kind of crazy.”
You had high expectations for the job — how has it been compared to what you expected?
“Yes, [I have] high expectations and big shoes to fill because Bob Rondeau is one of the best to ever put on a headset. He did it for 33 years — he’s a Chris Schenkel award winner — which means he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame, and so you don’t really fill those shoes, you kind of just come in and try to do your own thing and do the best you can. I think when I came in I was a little intimidated, because these are some of the biggest games that I would ever call in my life. In my first year, the Apple Cup was for the Pac-12 North, and Washington State and Washington were both nationally ranked teams. And then after that, it's the conference championship game, and then after that, it’s the Rose Bowl. You can’t call a bigger game than the Rose Bowl. There were a lot of nerves going into it, but one thing I learned and kind of made me relate to the coaches and players a little bit, is [that] once that ball got kicked off and I’m just describing the action on the field, it felt just like the high school football games I did 10 years [earlier] to prepare myself for the opportunity. The game is just a game.”
What else have you learned?
“A thing that I’ve learned a lot is how to prepare for a broadcast. I think my first year I was overpreparing in so many ways, trying to find every little nugget I could for every little player, and 98% of that stuff goes unused. There are some real basic fundamentals that you want to make sure you have down pat. Those are the things that I tried to tweak throughout — I try to lean on my analyst a little bit more, to be the expert, and it’s my job to paint the picture and tell the story. Another thing I’ve learned is [to] just have fun. Technically speaking, I have a long way to go to be the play-by-play announcer that I want to be, but I do think that as long as I’m wearing my purple heart on my sleeve, and as long as we’re doing the show with a lot of passion and enthusiasm, for the most part people gravitate towards that.”
People really don’t know what happens behind the booth — what’s your week look like?
“Sunday is family time, I spent that time with my wife. Monday I get up around 5 or 5:30 [a.m.] and I try to get into the office before 6 [a.m.]; I really feel like Monday morning for me is first and 10. If I get behind the chains it’s not gonna be a good possession, it’s not gonna be a good week. What I do first thing on Monday is in my excel spreadsheet, log every single play from the previous game. And then I crank that out so I have all my charts and information on our players — game stats, season stats, career stats, participation reports, all that stuff, I want to make sure I know … These guys put so much work in, I want to make sure I’m not caught off guard. You’ve got a player like Edefuan Ulofoshio, the first play of his life he forced a fumble as a walk-on in 2018; it’s game 10 of the season, I don’t think he’s going to play all year, but they throw him out there on special teams and caused a fumble on the very first play. You want to do justice to guys like that who are grinding and be ready for when their moment comes. I print out all of the national stat reports so I can see where we rank in all the different categories and where our opponent ranks, and then I get to work on making note cards for the opponent so I can memorize all of their names. I still do grade school flashcard style where I’ll put the number on one side and the name on the other with the pronunciation.”
There’s a couple of weeks here when you’re doing men’s basketball and football, what’s that like?
“In our business, November is the craziest month. I always told [my wife] Selena that we would never have a kid in November, but sure enough, that’s the way it worked out. I’ve always prided myself in never missing a game no matter what — that’ll change with the kid coming — but never missing a game includes 2019. In 2019, we played a home basketball game Friday night, football at Colorado on Saturday night, and a home basketball game on Sunday; you just make it work. In 2018 we had a home football game against Oregon State on Saturday, on Sunday I drove up to Vancouver, [Canada], and men's basketball had a tournament where they played Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. I came back and Thursday morning got on the plane for a Friday Apple Cup. It’s crazy, but it’s also fun. It’s what you live for.”
Is there something you remember calling the most that maybe other people wouldn’t?
“The two obvious ones that are like, ‘I don’t know if I’ll ever get a chance to do a play like this again,’ is Myles Gaskins’ 80-yarder in the Apple Cup. I can’t tell you how many times [since then I wished] … I would’ve said ‘dashing through the snow.’ How many times are you going to be able to do an 80-yard touchdown to beat your rival in a snowstorm with the Rose Bowl on the line? You’ll never get that chance again. It was one of the greatest plays in Husky history — not only did it put the nail in the coffin that the Huskies would beat the Cougs, but on that play it was his 10th career touchdown against WSU, and on that play he became the first player in Pac-12 history to have four 1,000-yard seasons. All of that was going on all at the same time, and what words do you use to describe that? You could use 1,000 words to describe that 20 seconds right there. In basketball, [it would be] Dominic Green’s three-pointer to beat Arizona.”
