Game-by-game preview of Washington’s 2021 season

Before No. 20 Washington kicks off its season against Montana on Saturday, Sept. 4, The Daily breaks down each game and what can be expected from each foe on the Huskies’ schedule.
Sept. 4 vs. Montana
For the first time in 20 months, Washington will take the field at Husky Stadium in front of a full capacity crowd in its home-opener against Montana. It will be the first time that returning starting quarterback and redshirt freshman Dylan Morris will lead the Huskies with fans in the stands.
The Grizzlies only played two games in the 2020-21 season but made the FCS quarterfinals in 2019 led by a high-powered offense. The UW should be able to easily dispatch Montana as long as they don’t look ahead to Michigan.
Sept. 11 at Michigan
Washington’s biggest nonconference game since 2018 will see it travel to the Big House to take on Michigan. This early-season test will be extremely important to both the Huskies and Wolverines if either team hopes to be playoff contenders later in the season.
Michigan is coming off of a down year, going 2-4 in a pandemic-shortened season and with a bunch of turnover on both sides of the ball this offseason. Still, with the player talent and coaching pedigree that Michigan has, the Wolverines will be an extremely tough matchup for the Huskies early in the season.
Sept. 18 vs. Arkansas State
After the huge matchup in Ann Arbor, the Huskies will return home for what should be a relatively easy matchup against Arkansas State. The Red Wolves finished 4-7 last season and hired former Tennesse head coach Butch Jones during the offseason.
Redshirt sophomore and quarterback Layne Hatcher will lead Arkansas State. Hatcher threw 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns last season while he was splitting time as the starter. The Huskies’ defense will give Hatcher his first real taste of a power five defense when the Red Wolves come to Montlake.
Sept. 25 vs. Cal
Led by former Washington assistant Justin Wilcox, Cal will travel up to Montlake for both teams’ Pac-12 opener. The Huskies will be looking to beat the Golden Bears for the first time since 2017.
Cal’s defense has given Washington trouble in their past two meetings, holding the Huskies to just 29 combined points. With 11 of the Golden Bears’ top 12 tacklers returning from last season, Cal will be an important test for the UW offense as it opens up conference play.
Oct. 2 at Oregon State
Washington will travel down to Corvallis for its first conference road game in nearly two years, looking to extend its winning streak against Oregon State to 10 games. It’s an important year for former Washington assistant Jonathan Smith, who enters his fourth year at the helm of the OSU team.
The Beavers are in transition. They return their starting quarterback but have lost their top offensive weapon in running back Jermar Jefferson. The Beavers also return seven starters on a defense that was one of the worst in the Pac-12 year. Although no Pac-12 game is easy, the Huskies should be better than the Beavers on both offense and defense, which gives them the edge.
Oct. 16 vs. UCLA
Throughout his career, Chip Kelly’s offenses have been able to score points in bunches, and his UCLA team is no different. The UW’s top priority will be to slow down UCLA’s lethal offensive attack. The Huskies should be well-rested against the Bruins as they come off their bye week entering the matchup.
UCLA scored 35.4 points per game last season, which was good enough for 20th in the nation and second in the Pac-12. Ten starters are expected to return on offense, including senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw 1,120 yards in just five games last season. The Huskies must slow down Thompson-Robinson and the Bruins if they hope to come out on top.
Oct. 22 at Arizona
It will be Pac-12 after dark on a Friday night in the desert as the Huskies travel down to Tucson to take on the Wildcats. Washington will be hoping for a repeat of its previous meetings, having defeated Arizona by a combined 41 points in the past two seasons.
The Wildcats are very much a team in transition under first-year head coach Jedd Fisch. There are question marks all over the Arizona roster, with which Washington should be able to take full advantage of on both sides. It would be extremely surprising if the Huskies weren’t able to overcome the Wildcats, in what could become a very lopsided game.
Oct. 30 at Stanford
Washington has not won on the Farm since 2007. The Huskies will be looking to break this streak when they travel down to Palo Alto during Halloween weekend for a matchup against the Cardinals.
The Cardinal had a successful 2020, going 4-2, including a 31-26 victory over the Huskies. Stanford lost key players on both sides of the ball, including last year’s starting quarterback and leading tackler. Despite these departures, expect a tough fight for the Huskies if they want to come home from the Bay Area with a win.
Nov. 6 vs. Oregon
The Pac-12 North could be decided on Nov. 6 as the two powerhouses of the division square off for the first time in two years. The matchup is the most important conference game for both teams and could be the most important in the entire Pac-12, as well as the possibility of national implications.
The game will be hotly contested on both sides of the ball, especially after the way in which Oregon qualified for the Pac-12 Championship last season. Expect the game to be decided on the line of scrimmage, as two of the best offensive and defensive line groups in the Pac-12 go at it for 60 minutes.
Nov. 13 vs. Arizona State
The Huskies will cap off what should be their toughest stretch of the season against a rising Sun Devils team. Despite an ongoing NCAA investigation surrounding recruiting violations, Arizona State should be one of the better teams in the Pac-12 during head coach Herm Edwards’s fourth season.
The key to the Sun Devils’ success this season, as well as against the Huskies, will be junior quarterback Jayden Daniels, a dark horse Heisman candidate this year. If the UW defense can get Daniels to turn the ball over it should be much easier for the Huskies to get past the Sun Devils.
Nov. 20 at Colorado
Colorado will not be a walk in the park for Washington, especially in Boulder’s cold November weather. The Buffaloes were the surprise team of the Pac-12 last season under first-year head coach Karl Dorrell and will be looking to repeat the success of last season.
To slow down the Buffaloes the Huskies’ defense will need to stop the run. Colorado was one of the best rushing teams in the nation last season, averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground.
Nov. 26 vs. Washington State
For the first time in two years the Apple Cup will be played, and it will feature two new head coaches, Washington’s Jimmy Lake and WSU’s Nick Rolovich. Lake and the Huskies will be hoping to continue Chris Petersen’s success, as the Huskies look to win their eighth straight game against the Cougs.
Like Mike Leach before him, Rolovich’s WSU team features a high-powered offense that the UW defense will need to slow down. Washington did so against Rolovich’s previous team, Hawai’i, during 2019’s nonconference matchup. WSU’s returning quarterback Jayden de Laura is also a threat on the ground. Containing him will be key if the Huskies hope to extend their winning streak against the Cougars.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
