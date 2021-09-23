3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Cal

After getting its first win of the season this past week against Arkansas State, the Washington football team will look to carry that momentum into conference play. Before Pac-12 play begins, it’s time to take a look at Washington’s next opponent: Cal.
3 numbers to know
5.8: Cal’s running back Damien Moore is currently averaging 5.8 yards per carry; on the season, Moore has 41 carries for 237 yards and five touchdowns. Moore’s high carries during a game this season are only 15. Perhaps against Washington, a team that has struggled against the run, Moore will be in line for more touches.
3: The combined point differential from the past two times Cal and Washington have faced one another is just three points, with the Bears coming out on the winning end in both games. Cal quarterback Chase Garbers will be looking to remain undefeated against Washington in his third meeting against the Huskies.
28.66: Throughout three games, Cal’s defense is giving up an average of 28.66 points per game. Cal comes to Washington with a record of 1-2, having lost to both Nevada and TCU to open the year. While the Bears’ offense has been productive in two of their three games — scoring over 30 points — their defense has had their flaws, allowing more points than one would like to see.
2 players to watch
QB Chase Garbers
Over three games, Cal starting quarterback Chase Garbers has put together a solid year. He has a 63.6% completion percentage and has thrown for 774 yards with a touchdown to interception ratio of 5-2. While those numbers are by no means spectacular, they are numbers that will get the job done in most games.
While Cal as a whole has gotten off to a bumpy start, its offense is not to blame, scoring more than 30 points per game and converting 44% of third downs. Most years for Cal it’s been the offense that costs them games, but so far this year that is certainly not the case.
DB Daniel Scott
Although the Bears’ defense has struggled, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any game-changing players on that side of the ball. Defensive back Daniel Scott is one of those players capable of having a huge impact against Washington.
Scott is in his fifth year at Cal and is having his most productive season. Currently, Scott is tied for second on the team in tackles, with 19, and leads the team in interceptions with two — one of which he took back for a touchdown. Washington redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris has already thrown five interceptions on the year, so Scott and the rest of the Cal defensive backs will be ready to take advantage if the ball is poorly thrown.
1 recap of last week
Last weekend Cal finally got its first win, beating Sacramento State 42-30. Even with the win, the Bears have a number of aspects they would hope to improve upon, especially the ability to keep their foot on the gas.
In both of their previous games, Cal got out to an early double-digit lead, only to blow that lead by the end of the game. Against Sacramento State, Cal was up 35-13 midway through the third quarter; Sacramento State then scored 17 points to Cal’s seven, making the game closer than it should’ve been.
Cal won that game by dominating on the ground, rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. The Bears’ ground game was led by Moore, who racked up 87 yards and two touchdowns.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
