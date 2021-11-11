Junior Adams steps in as Washington’s new play-caller

As an abysmal offensive season moved from bad to worse, the Washington football team had to make a drastic change. That change came Sunday when head coach Jimmy Lake announced that offensive coordinator John Donovan had been relieved of his duties. Junior Adams will now be calling the plays for the Washington offense.
Adams has been the Washington wide receivers coach since the 2019 season. He inherits an offense that currently ranks 10th in the Pac-12 in both points per game and yards per game. Against Oregon, Washington only had seven first downs on offense, a number that needs to drastically increase.
“We need to get in a rhythm offensively,” Adams said. “Get us in some third-and-short situations, get us in some run down situations to where we can move the chains and stay on schedule.”
Adams does have play-calling experience. Prior to joining the Huskies coaching staff in 2019, Adams was the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky. In his final season with the Hilltoppers, Adams’ offense averaged slightly more than 25 points per game.
“When I was able to [call plays] before, what I took from it was just the structure and organizational part of it,” Adams said. “Making sure that everybody’s on the same page, and what schemes fit us and what’s good for the quarterback and what’s good for the offense, what’s going to put some points on the board.”
Given the nature of the coaching change, which comes near the end of the season, the UW offense under Adams will look very similar to Donovan's offense. A simpler offense, especially this Saturday against Arizona State, will be the most noticeable change.
“It’s what we know right now, and it’s too late in the season to go and reinvent the wheel,” Adams said. “We’re just going to go back and look at the things that we did this season that gave us success and we’re going to try to build on that.”
Adams has not yet said if he will be calling plays from the sideline or the coaches’ box. Donovan started the season on the sideline before moving up to the booth.
One thing that Adams does have going for him is the tight-knit nature of the Washington coaching staff, especially on the offensive side. Adams has worked with multiple coaches on the staff, not just at Washington, but at other stops in his career, including offensive line coach Scott Huff, who worked with Adams at Boise State.
“We're like a family,” Huff said. “We’re very familiar with each other, we know the things that we like and what we’ve done in the past. If you’re gonna go through something like this, you certainly want to go through it with guys you love and respect.”
One big change that could come to UW offense during Adams’ first game as play-caller is at quarterback. Both Donovan and Lake were always quick to shoot down the idea of benching freshman quarterback Dylan Morris, but Adams seemed more open to the idea of playing true freshman Sam Huard in his place.
“We’re going through game planning right now and we’re going to see where we’re at with that,” Adams said. “But Dylan [Morris] … we’re going to put him in the best position that he can be in for him to be successful.”
No matter who is starting at quarterback this Saturday for Adams and the Huskies, it will be a team effort from the coaching staff down to the players, as they try and navigate one of their most tumultuous weeks in recent memory.
