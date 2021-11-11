What’s left to play for in the 2021 season

A fired offensive coordinator, a suspended head coach, and a 4-5 record.
Those three things defined the Huskies’ past week amidst a season of turmoil. With only three games to go, UW will be looking to right the ship and avoid this season from becoming a complete disaster.
Sitting with four wins and three games to go, Washington still has the potential to become bowl eligible. If UW is able to win two of their last three games against Arizona State, Colorado, and Washington State, then it will sneak its way into one of the lower tier bowls and help earn revenue for the Pac-12 conference.
Heading into the year, the then-No. 20 Washington, after winning the Pac-12 North in 2020, looked like a contender for the Pac-12 Championship with the talent that Washington had on its roster. Now after nine weeks and a record of over .500 difficult to attain, Washington is anything but a contender.
With the disappointing season comes backlash from fans, but more importantly, negative impacts on recruiting.
Under now-suspended head coach Jimmy Lake, recruiting has taken a nosedive. In former head coach Chris Petersen’s last year, the 2019 class was ranked 16th in the nation and in Lake’s first year at the helm, the 2020 class was ranked 16th as well. The issue with recruiting began when Lake had his first full offseason without many of Petersen’s leftover recruits.
In 2021, Washington’s recruiting class ranked 36th in the nation. Of the incoming freshmen in that class, the only one to make a true impact on the field this season has been three-star Voi Tunuufi, who has two sacks on the year.
The current 2022 class is shaping up to be the worst class since the 2009 season, when UW ranked 75th in the nation. Next year’s class currently ranks 54th in the nation and 8th in the Pac-12. However, with the poor losses this season and the potential change in coaching staff this offseason, many of the recruits may decide to jump ship before the ship can even be righted.
Washington is not just playing these remaining three games for the current regime of players, but they’re also playing to create a sense of hope and to show potential recruits that Washington is still a top-tier program.
Whether or not recruits commit to UW will depend heavily on the offense that offensive coordinator Junior Adams is able to roll out in the last three weeks of the season.
However, with minimal time to implement a new system, all signs point toward the same offense being in place.
“I mean, for the most part we’re going to keep the schemes consistent of what we’ve been doing,” Adams said. “We’re going to do what we’re good at. We’re going to try to get the guys the ball that need the football, that are going to put us in the best position to be explosive and win this football game.”
Even with the current playbook in place, the play calls will be different, creating some sense of hope that Adams will be able to ignite the offense that has been stuck in first gear all year long.
As a wide receiver coach, getting the wideouts more involved in the game plan will likely be on Adams’ mind. Washington has the talent at the position; it’s just a matter of the quarterback throwing the ball to them.
Dylan Morris has only attempted 283 passes this season, which isn’t a lot for a team that has been down or in a close game each week this year. A shining example of former offensive coordinator John Donovan not calling enough passing plays was last week’s game against Oregon, where Morris only threw the ball 27 times for 111 yards.
In that game, the Huskies garnered no offense, as they had only three first downs in the first half and just seven total. The four first downs in the second half all came on one drive in the fourth quarter. During that drive, UW threw the ball seven times in 11 plays, giving the ball to its playmakers as the offense saw success.
On the outside, the Huskies have players with the ability to make a difference in each game with wide receivers Terrell Bynum, Jalen McMillan, and Rome Odunze. However, through nine weeks, Donovan showed an inability to consistently get them involved in the game plan.
Wide receivers being more involved in the game plan is one thing sure to change with Adams at the helm of the offense. The new coordinator now has three weeks to do his best to win some games.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.