Huskies looking to start off year two of Lake era on the right foot

One year ago the Washington football team and head coach Jimmy Lake didn’t know whether or not football was going to be played.
While other conferences across the country announced plans to return to football, the Pac-12 played the pandemic safe, waiting for more efficient COVID-19 testing plans before getting back to action.
Once the Huskies took the field in November, Lake’s run-heavy and defensive-minded coaching approach became apparent. A scrappy and young team got experience in tense situations, with three of Washington’s four games being decided by one score or less.
Now Washington is entering year two of the Lake era in a more typical fashion.
“Football is back,” Lake said. “We’re extremely excited and the whole building is buzzing for our game week for 2021. It’s been a normal offseason, normal spring football, normal training camp. We built a lot of chemistry throughout training camp [and] I thought it was a very successful training camp.”
Not only have relaxed COVID-19 protocols and the team’s high vaccination rate made Lake’s preparation for year two smoother, but the Huskies also return 10 starters to offensive coordinator John Donovan’s system. Nine of those 10 players are listed atop the first depth chart of the year, including redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris.
“This time last year [Morris] never played a college football game,” Lake said. “Now, I keep saying that over and over; I just want to remind you guys that we had a starting quarterback that never played college football. [Donovan] and the crew did a really good job of making him successful.”
With a veteran offensive line, one of the nation’s best tight ends in Cade Otton, seemingly endless depth at running back, and Morris at the helm, Donovan may open up the playbook more in year two.
Morris’ increased confidence in throwing downfield is the biggest addition to his toolbox this year, but coaches and teammates have all noted his savviness and mistake-free leadership as the biggest strength.
“Knowing that a guy is trying to be perfect, that fires me up along with the other four guys up front,” junior offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland said. “What I’ve been telling the guys all week is to just be accountable on your assignments. Don’t worry about [Morris] on game day because he knows every single thing and can react to any situation thrown at him.”
As opposed to last year, when the offense was scrambling to install a new playbook, it’s on the other side of the ball where the most uncertainties lie heading into 2021 — an unusual setup for a Washington program that has been a staple for defensive success in the past decade.
The biggest question is how the defense will adjust to the loss of coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, who took a job at Texas earlier this year. Bob Gregory now fills that role after spending seven years as the linebackers coach. By promoting from within, the Huskies will be able to keep the same system that has worked so well for the past seven years.
“Bob and I have been coaching with each other going on nine years now,” Lake said. “Two at Boise State and all of our years here. He’s always been a very important part and role of how we devise game plans week to week. He runs the inside linebackers, right in between the d-line and the DBs. He’s been right in the middle of it for almost a decade.”
The new leader on the coaching staff will also need to identify new leaders on the field after losing Elijah Molden and Keith Taylor to the NFL. Fortunately for Gregory, many key pieces and promising returners are back on the UW defense, which is primed for another strong season.
Sophomores Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon hold down the starting linebacker spots yet again. The pass rush will benefit from the fifth year of Ryan Bowman, and should be boosted midway through the season when last year’s sack leader, sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui, returns.
In the secondary, sophomore Trent McDuffie is one of the best cornerbacks in the country, and junior transfer Brendan Radley-Hiles could make an immediate impact at nickelback. Two sophomores will get the start on the defensive line: Tuli Letuligasenoa and Sam Taimani.
Game one will be a good opportunity for the UW defense to impose its will against a more casual opponent, especially down in the trenches where it struggled to stop the run in 2020.
A Montana squad that played half as many games as Washington last season could certainly throw in a few surprises, but the biggest key for the Huskies is to remain focused on themselves and start the season off on the right foot.
For now, they’re just thankful to be back in Husky Stadium, playing football where they belong.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
