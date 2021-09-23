Return of UW spirit celebrated at Cheer Day

The 2021 fall athletic season marks not only the return of the Washington football team but the Husky cheer squad as well. This Saturday, the men and women of the UW cheer team will be honored at Cheer Day at Husky Stadium for their hard work and tenacity after a year of absolute unpredictability and disappointment.
“After 2020 we’re just super privileged to be back in Husky Stadium cheering on the Dawgs on Saturdays,” Kenny Dow, the head coach for the UW cheer team, said. “It was tough for our program last year, being kind of out of it.”
March 12, 2020, was the last time the team was together. The UW cheerleaders rallied one last time to cheer on the Washington basketball team at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament before COVID-19 restrictions were put into place.
Although several sports and athletic events were given the green light to continue activity in late 2020 and early 2021 — albeit under strict health and safety guidelines — not much else was allowed at sports games, including the presence of fans and cheerleaders. The team did not meet again in person for nearly 17 months, reuniting in Seattle for the first practice of this season on Aug. 2.
It may be easy to overlook the cheer team’s presence and contribution to the overall ambiance at a Husky sporting event — particularly in a stadium that can seat more than 70,000 fans — however, Dow had plenty to share on the subject.
“It’s just the little touch points you can have with fans that make their experience on game day that much more exciting,” Dow said. “Whether it’s Harry the Husky coming up and hanging out with a young Husky fan or the cheerleaders walking along the sideline high-fiving people … just enhancing the game day experience, leading the ‘Go Huskies’ chants and cheers, leading the student section, performing at time-outs, we really just add to the overall game atmosphere and really make that a unique college experience for the University of Washington.”
The feeling is mutual for the cheerleaders themselves. Senior cheer captain Payton Johnson recounted how joyous it has been to be able to see all the fans again.
“It honestly is crazy to be back and [see] all the fans, because it’s obviously been a crazy year,” Johnson said. “It’s been so nice to be back with everybody having positive attitudes ready to get back and get going, and with everything being packed again … [and] seeing all the traditions being kept up.”
According to Johnson, COVID-19 pretty much wiped out the cheer team’s 2020 season.
“It’s super hard,” Johnson said. “Cheer is definitely a very physical sport, and you have to collaborate with your whole team to make things work, and so it was definitely a hard year not being able to see them in person.”
The cheer team continued to work and carry on with their normal processes. Once the pandemic hit and all activities took place virtually, everything from tryouts to practices was still held remotely.
“It was kind of cool to see [how] our whole team got together and really made it work through Zoom practices,” Johnson said. “Keeping up with their skills, going outside by themselves and sending in videos of them doing their skills to keep up, just doing what we can to stay all together as a team, [and] figuring out new ways to bond even though we’re not together in person.”
Dow elaborated further on how the virtual tryout process unfolded in an endeavor that, as Johnson pointed out, thrives on physical interaction and team cooperation.
In 2020, tryouts were done through a virtual process. Participants were provided with tryout requirements and were then directed to submit videos of their routines and skills which would then find their way to a panel of judges. It wasn’t ideal, but it was the best the team could do under the circumstances in order to emulate typical in-person tryouts.
“[We tried] to keep our athletes as engaged as possible,” Dow said. “We ended up doing about two virtual practices a week and some team building just to … see each other and keep engaged.”
Dow mentioned that in-person tryouts were permitted to be held this past June.
“It was a long time to be away from Husky Athletics and cheering on the Dawgs, but we feel so grateful to be back,” Dow said.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
