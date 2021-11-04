Earning it: How Brendan Radley-Hiles has quickly become a leader at UW

Seeing junior defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles coaching and hyping up his teammates on the sideline is no strange sight.
But against Oregon State in early October, it was strange that the then-injured Radley-Hiles was with Washington, even though the team was on the road.
Normally, injured players don’t travel with the Huskies, so it was even more strange that “Bookie” had driven himself to Corvallis, Oregon. Radley-Hiles had taken it upon himself to make the drive down I-5 to be with his teammates, even if he wasn’t able to take the team bus.
The solo drive to the game exemplified who Radley-Hiles is as a leader: He believes everything is earned and he never turns his back on the team.
In just six months, Radley-Hiles, who transferred from Oklahoma in the offseason, has become one of the leaders of the Washington defense both on and off the field, earning the respect of fellow players and coaches alike.
“Bookie is one guy who’s a big energy guy,” sophomore defensive lineman Sam Taimani said. “He brings it, he’s all about showing how tough we are, he’s kinda just like, ‘come on guys we got this, we’re Death Row.’ The energy he gives off kinda helps us play our game.”
At Oklahoma, Radley-Hiles started 32 of the 37 games he played in. The Inglewood, California, product had 115 tackles as a Sooner and was one of their most productive defensive backs, making him one of the most high-profile transfers in the nation this offseason.
Choosing Washington as a second home was an easy choice. Radley-Hiles wanted to join the “Death Row Dawgs” and continue the legacy of the NFL-caliber defensive backs that came before him. Radley-Hiles attributes a lot of that success to Washington head coach Jimmy Lake and defensive backs coach Will Harris.
“I wanted to keep elevating my game, keep growing, and I felt like Washington was the best place for it,” Radley-Hiles said.
When the junior defensive back transferred to Washington in March, his resume was certainly impressive.
Although his impact on the football field was felt almost immediately, in the mind of Radley-Hiles, leadership is something that has to be earned, not given. This season, he’s shown how this mentality can make someone a true leader.
When he first arrived in the spring, Radley-Hiles actively chose not to become a vocal leader in the locker room right away. Rather, he let his play on the field show the team that he was the team leader he knew he could be.
“I’m a person who has to earn my right to speak,” Radley-Hiles said. “I’m not a person that’s going to come in here and act as if I know things more than this defense, more than this team. To be fully honest in my first two weeks here, I didn’t want to say too much. I wanted to find my role in this team and rise to the occasion.”
Radley-Hiles was able to quickly do just that, earning his place through spring and fall camp. Even when he was more reserved early on in camp, he would still give advice to any younger players who needed help.
“Bookie’s a great leader, you can see that right when he first arrived,” Lake said. “He does all the behind the scenes things that leaders do, he puts in the extra work in the film, he gathers the other players to watch film on his own, and he leads by example in practice.”
After such a strong camp, Washington’s opening loss to Montana was a shock to Radley-Hiles and the entire team.
Following the game, Radley-Hiles and fellow defensive back Trent McDuffie stayed on the field and watched the Grizzlies celebrate, knowing they had to do better both on the field and as leaders in the locker room.
“Now it’s about results, you got to show up, 44 has to show up and if he doesn’t show up he doesn’t deserve to talk like that,” Radley-Hiles said, referring to his number and Wahington’s slow start. “I have to make sure I do what I’m saying. The results have to be there.”
The results were there against Arkansas State. After only recording five tackles in the Huskies’ opening two games, Radley-Hiles was able to kickstart his season against the Red Wolves, recording a season-high nine tackles, proving to himself and the team that he deserved the leadership role he had carved out for himself inside the locker room.
Since that slow start to the season, Radley-Hiles has been one of the most consistent performers in the Washington secondary. He has also taken a much more visual leadership role, hyping up his teammates on the sidelines, and being a team leader both on the sidelines and in the locker room, something that he showed in his trip down to Oregon State.
“I just wanted to make sure that our guys were there energy wise,” Radley-Hiles said. “I want to always make sure that I bring the energy to my peers, just to make sure that on the field we know we have each other. And the whole time I was out there during the Oregon State week, even though I was not on the field, I wanted to produce the same energy as if I was on the field.”
Radly-Hiles’ energy has helped a Washington defense — which at times this season looked on the verge of collapse — right itself as it heads into the final stretch. In Washington’s last win over Stanford, Radley-Hiles found his first turnover of the season, the game-sealing interception.
Against Stanford, Radley-Hiles switched from the nickel position, which he had been playing all season, to safety. Radley-Hiles’ versatility helped him fit right in at the position giving the Huskies more flexibility on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the secondary.
Washington now sits at 4-4 heading into the biggest game of the season and a lot still left to play for. While it’s still to be seen what the Huskies will make of their season, Radley-Hiles will certainly be heard loud and clear, no matter what position he’s playing.
