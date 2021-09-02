3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Montana

For the first time since the 2019 Apple Cup, the No. 20 Washington football team will take the field at a full capacity Husky Stadium against Montana. The teams last met in September 2017 with Washington winning the game 63-7. Let’s take a closer look at some key stats and figures of the Huskies’ season-opening opponent.
3 numbers to know
101: The last loss the Grizzlies handed the Huskies came 101 years ago in 1920 when the game ended 18-14 in favor of the visitors. Since then, the Huskies have won 16 times, with one tie in 1929. The current win streak for Washington stands at 10 in a row, with the most recent matchup coming in 2017, when Washington demolished Montana 63-7.
9: Despite only playing two games in 2020, Montana comes into the 2021 season ranked ninth in the FCS Coaches Poll. Head coach Bobby Hauck, who is in his second stint with the team, has a record of 95-25 at Montana over nine seasons. The Grizzlies have made the playoffs eight times under Hauck, but only once since his return to the team in 2018.
36.7: In 2019, Montana’s last full season, the Grizzlies averaged 36.7 points per game. This high-powered offense led the Grizzlies to a 10-4 record and an FCS quarterfinals appearance. Montana has continued to prove that its offense can score points in bunches; in their two games last season the Grizzlies scored a combined 107 points.
2 players to watch
Quarterback Cam Humphrey: A Seattle area-native will be taking snaps under center against the Huskies. Redshirt senior Cam Humphrey, who attended Issaquah High School, was named the starter for Montana before the season. Humphrey bounced around in college before coming to Montana, redshirting at Boise State before playing at Saddleback Community College. Humphrey is 5-0 as a starter with the Grizzlies, throwing close to 1500 yards and 13 touchdowns with the team.
Linebacker Jace Lewis: Redshirt senior linebacker Jace Lewis is the heart and star of Montana’s defense. Lewis has been named to both the preseason All-Big Sky and All-FCS teams. Lewis has seen significant playing time in the past four seasons, with his most productive season coming in 2019. In the 14 games played, Lewis had 131 total tackles along with four and a half tackles and two forced fumbles.
1 recap of last season
The Grizzlies did not have a full autumn season in 2020 and only played two games during the spring of 2021. Montana blew out both of its opponents, beating Portland State 48-7 and Central Washington 59-3. The Grizzlies had more than 1,000 yards in cumulative offense in the two games, coming out to a pretty even split between passing and rushing yards.
The star of the two games was wide receiver and junior Gabe Sulser, who on eight catches had 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sulser was tied for the most touchdowns for any receiver and had the longest play of anyone on the team with a 54-yard catch on a long pass from Humphrey. Sulser will likely see plenty of playing time as a slot receiver against the Huskies.
In their last full season, the Grizzlies went 10-4, finishing third in the Big Sky, good enough to be ranked sixth in the FCS. Montana made the playoffs and stormed past Southeastern Louisiana at 73-28 in their opening game, before ultimately falling to conference rival Weber State in the quarterfinals, 17-10.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.