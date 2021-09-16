Notebook: Looking in-depth at Washington’s historically bad offense

After a historically bad start to the 2021 season, many are blaming the Washington football team’s quarterback play and play calling as the reason for the Huskies’ disappointing offense. While these are both parts of the problem, there are also less obvious issues that have led to Washington’s extremely slow start.
The key to any offense at the college level is the offensive line.
Going into the season the Huskies expected their big guys up front to be one of the best units on the team. Five returning starters on the line were supposed to anchor the Huskies offensively, especially in the run-first scheme that offensive coordinator John Donovan and head coach Jimmy Lake preached.
But redshirt freshman and offensive lineman Julius Buelow has struggled at left guard after winning the battle with supposed returning starter and sophomore Ulumoo Ale. Buelow isn’t the only lineman that has had problems this season. 2020 All-Pac-12 First Team tackle and junior Jaxson Kirkland has also not lived up to the hype, especially against Michigan. The rest of the UW line has not been able to make space in the running game or hold up in pass protection.
“It’s not all on the running backs, it’s on the plays that we’re calling, on the offensive line and the tight ends,” Lake said. “No production is not always the running backs — it could be a missed block upfront or a call that’s not advantageous.”
Without solid line play up front, it is very difficult for any running back, whether it be sophomore Richard Newton, redshirt freshman Cameron Davis, or an NFL Hall of Famer in the backfield.
When asked what he can improve upon this year, Newton said he hasn’t had much to work with.
“Making something out of nothing — I think I could do that a lot better,” Newton said.
The Washington rushing attack has gotten off to an extremely slow start with only 115 yards, a number it would like to reach by halftime in two games. Although not all the blame should be placed at the feet of the offensive line, there is no doubt that poor play has slowed down the Huskies’ rushing attack.
“Yeah, it’s a combination of things,” Kirkland said. “Perfect things don’t happen. We’ve had a couple of penalties that hurt us on offense and we have had missed assignments too.”
Poor line play has also hamstrung Washington's passing game. In four games last season, quarterback Dylan Morris was sacked only once. In just two games this season, Morris has been sacked seven times.
With Morris constantly under pressure, it is impossible for him to find any sort of rhythm in throwing the ball.
Moving forward, the offensive line is focused on returning to where they were during training camp, when they were executing and were one of the strongest units on the team.
“I just think operations and execution need to be in place, we were firing on all cylinders in camp, but no one sees camp,” Kirkland said. “We just need that momentum.”
To get back to a spot where the offensive line is once again high-performing, the Huskies must focus on bringing the level of execution that they have seen in practice into the games. Whether it be spending more time in the weight room or watching more film, the Huskies are willing to do it.
“In terms of preparation, whether it’s just trying out new things or putting in more hours than I already have, I’m just going to keep going,” Kirkland said. “I’m willing to live in this facility and keep getting extra work in. I’ll do whatever I can to elevate the offensive line play.”
If Kirkland and the offensive line can translate what they are willing to do behind the scenes to field play, it could be the spark the UW offense needs to turn the season around.
Wide receiver depth key to Washington’s future
Depth, or lack thereof, at the wide receiver position has been another reason for Washington’s lackluster offensive production.
Against Montana, Washington was out three of its top receivers in junior Terrell Bynum and freshmen Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze. To make things worse, on the first drive of the season, freshman transfer Ja’Lynn Polk suffered a season-ending injury.
This lack of depth clearly limited the Huskies’ play calling in the Montana game, as they only threw one pass longer than 20 yards downfield.
Bynum, McMillan, and Odunze were all announced as week-to-week by Lake following the Montana game. Although Bynum and McMillan saw action against Michigan, there was little cohesion in the group, especially considering the nagging injuries to Bynum and McMillan, which affected Morris and the entire Washington passing attack.
There has only been one passing touchdown all season, which came last weekend against Michigan. This is not where Washington’s offense wants to be at this point in the season.
“Our job is to put points on the board,” wide receivers coach Junior Adams said. “Obviously it’s not enough right now. I think we’re improving; we’re making strides and we’re still fighting.”
These problems have allowed new faces to emerge in the UW’s wide receiving core, including redshirt freshman Taj Davis. After opting out of last year’s pandemic-shortened season, Davis is currently the leading wide receiver on the team, after never playing a snap for the Huskies before this season. Davis currently leads the team with 12 receptions for 137 receiving yards.
“I’m so proud of Taj,” Adams said, “He’s taking the next step as far as what we work on as part of drills and applying it to the skilled portion of the game. He’s playing with confidence.”
As the season continues and there is more continuity among the receiving corps, Washington’s offense will almost certainly see improvement, especially in the passing game.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
