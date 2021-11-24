3-2-1, football: The Daily’s primer on Washington State

Sitting at 4-7, the Washington football team will miss a bowl game this season for the first time since 2009, meaning the only thing on the line against Washington State is pride. The Huskies will be looking to extend their seven-game winning streak over the Cougars. Here is a preview of this week's opponent.
3 numbers to know
12: Washington State starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has played in 10 games this season and has only been sacked 12 times. To slow down and stop WSU’s offense, UW will have to make de Laura uncomfortable by getting to him in the backfield.
1: The Cougars have one win and five losses this season when scoring less than 30 points. Meanwhile, the Huskies have only scored 30 or more points three times. If UW is to win this game, it’s likely going to be in a low-scoring affair.
.500: Since firing head coach Nick Rolovich after his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, WSU has a .500 winning percentage at 2-2. The Cougs had been on a three-game winning streak before firing their head coach. Interim head coach Jake Dickert and WSU will be looking to avoid a painful slide since the Rolovich turmoil.
2 players to watch
Max Borghi: The senior running back will be looking to get his first-ever win against Washington. Borghi will also be looking to reach Washington State’s all-time touchdown record of 41, as he currently sits at 39 career touchdowns. On the season, Borghi has 10 touchdowns and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Calvin Jackson Jr.: Another senior looking to get his first win over Washington, Jackson Jr. is in the midst of his greatest season at WSU. Leading up to this season, Jackson Jr. had accumulated just 38 catches for 416 yards and three career touchdowns. This season, Jackson has hauled in 57 receptions for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. Jackson Jr.’s average yards per catch is 15.6 yards, so he could be a potential big play threat against the UW secondary.
1 recap from last week
Last week, Washington State cruised to an easy 44-18 victory over Arizona. The Wildcats hung around for a little over a quarter, allowing only one touchdown in the first 25 minutes of the game, but the UA offense was never able to get anything going, and it was only a matter of time before WSU began piling it on.
Washington State finished the game with 482 total yards behind a balanced attack of 259 passing yards and 223 rushing yards.
