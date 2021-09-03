‘It’s something that brings us all together:’ Fans excited for the return to Husky Stadium

He can be spotted from a mile away.
Walking the tailgating lots around the University of Washington sporting a purple top hat, golden blazer, purple slacks, and the world’s biggest smile, Mark Glenn is a unique feature of the UW football game day experience.
Glenn, self-dubbed Sergeant Husky, has been attending Washington football games for more than 40 years. Back when Billy Joe Hobert was the Huskies’ quarterback, Glenn’s interest in Washington football was piqued. Upon graduating from UW Tacoma in the late ’90s, Glenn began wearing his iconic outfit and purple top hat, which reads ‘Sergeant Husky’ across the top, to games.
“For whatever reason, people like taking pictures with me with this get-up on,” Glenn said. “I come up from Tacoma, usually 3-4 hours in advance, and I hook up with a few folks on the Ave. And then I’ll park and walk all of the lots for at least a couple hours before the kickoff.”
Glenn, like so many other Washington football fans, has his own unique game-day routine, which was lost last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It wasn’t just fans that felt the loss of the football season, local businesses also took an economic hit. Many fan-favorite restaurants, such as Ram Restaurant and Brewery in University Village, had to close for good after the lack of business throughout the pandemic.
And without fans filling the seats and the pockets of the university, the UW athletic department announced a 15% reduction to its athletics budget in 2020-21.
Now, the pandemic is in some ways beginning to turn around. Nearly the entire football team is fully vaccinated, along with the rest of the school’s student-athletes, and fans are returning to their seats for the 2021-22 athletics season.
Washington athletics is promoting the first game of the season as “the return,” with special videos and graphics honoring the Washington faithful. In addition, head coach Jimmy Lake opened up many of the fall practices to fans, including a Saturday scrimmage and fan fest that helped prepare the Huskies for their first game of the season.
“We’re all grateful for certain things going through this pandemic,” Lake said. “But us playing in front of cardboard cutouts and not feeling the passion and the fans, it was a huge thing for our staff and for our players that we missed. We knew Husky Nation was important, but we really know how important Husky Nation is now.”
Thousands of people attended the scrimmage, including Washington alum Dave and his son Jacob. The father-son duo has attended games for years, tailgating right outside the stadium with a classic setup of food, family, and friends.
A recent alum of the Kennedy Catholic football team, much like current Huskies Sam Huard and Sav’ell Smalls, Jacob hopes to earn a walk-on spot on the UW football team next season. For now, Jacob and his father will enjoy a classic tradition together yet again.
“You walk through the parking lot and you feel the mystique in the air,” Dave said. “You come over and get amped up and get ready for the game.”
And Saturday, when fans finally do return to the stands of Husky Stadium — for the first time in 645 days, they will do so with the classic traditions: marching band performances, tailgate grilling, and purple smoke as the Huskies emerge from the tunnel.
“It’s something that brings us all together, all walks of life,” Glenn said. “That, for me, is what brings great joy. Football is that thing, college football especially.”
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.