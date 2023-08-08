Gilstrap: Video killed the college football star

“You’re actually rooting for the clothes when you get right down to it.”

Sorry, Jerry Seinfeld - I’m going to have to disagree.

“I mean, you are standing and cheering and yelling for your clothes to beat the clothes of another city.”

Sure, I’ll find myself pulling for those that sport the purple, block W logo, but my allegiance largely lies with those leading college football’s most important statistic: television ratings. Go, Fox! Go, CBS! Go, NBC!

It’s hardly necessary to denote the satire so far – I enjoyed our 1.13 million viewer showing against Oregon State nearly as much as our 3.63 million viewer upset win over Oregon in Eugene. But, the unfortunate reality is that these trivial numbers tucked away in media press releases have transformed into perhaps the most pivotal numbers in college football.

When Seinfeld’s opening monologue detailing the absurdity of sports fandom first aired in January 1995, the decidedly humorless game of musical chairs had just begun its dreadful tune, kickstarted by the once powerful Southwestern Conference merging with the Big 8 the following year.

Sports Illustrated recently published an oral history of the merger, where Chuck Neinas, then-Big Eight commissioner, admitted the outsized role television revenue played in the additions of Baylor, Texas A&M, Texas, and Texas Tech to the Big Eight – effectively monopolizing the Texas media market.

“I guess you could say that this was probably the first time that a conference had joined together for the benefit of a media contract, and now you see conferences expanding and reconfiguration, and a lot of it is done for the purpose of generating more TV revenue,” Neinas said in the article.

27 years after the merger, conferences have only become more overt in their intentions, just look toward the commissioners. Last August, Brett Yormark, a high-profile entertainment executive whose career began with brokering broadcast sales for a handful of Upper Midwest teams, stepped in as commissioner of the Big 12 Conference. A few months later, the Big Ten Conference followed suit, handing the reins to Tony Pettiti, former MLB Network chief executive, who had brief stints with ABC Sports and the CBS Sports Network previously.

Somewhere along the way, the affiliated schools of these Power Five – scratch that, Power Four – conferences registered that perhaps the best candidates to negotiate media rights deals are those that were already in the room, ex-television executives.

And so far, they’ve been proven overwhelmingly correct. Three months into his role, Yormark signed a new media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox Sports for 2.28 billion dollars over six years. Up in the Northeast, Pettiti took over a negotiated contract largely left unfinished by his predecessor, Kevin Warren, where he was able to land a seven-year, 7 billion dollar contract levied between Fox, CBS, and NBC for his respective schools.

However, as TV-friendly commissioners have slowly built increasing power, leagues have begun to be run more like streaming platforms, rather than athletic conferences.

It’s not difficult to understand the incentive for housing all of the premier programs under one roof. Showcasing Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Washington, and Oregon on one network would be like Breaking Bad and Seinfeld leaving Netflix to accompany Succession, The Sopranos, and The Wire on Max. It’s a marketer’s dream, but an accountant’s nightmare.

Except, while studios and streaming platforms would be met with millions in residuals and distribution deals for any acquisitions, conferences are afforded the luxury of cashing million-dollar paychecks without paying a dime directly to the athlete. And, ultimately, the athlete will pay the largest toll, boarding 2,800-mile flights to Piscataway, New Jersey or 1,600 miles to Lincoln, Nebraska, all while balancing a grueling academic schedule.

And while we’re on the analogy of streaming platform shows, I’d be remiss to not acknowledge the reality that many shows are intrinsically tied to their platform. With prequels and sequels abound, the idea of separating shows and movies from each other that have developed a rich historical timeline together appears nonsensical at face value. Think Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Yellowstone and 1883. Washington and Washington State. Oregon and Oregon State.

Sure, I’m happy to tune in for one, but would I fully appreciate it without the other? Well, that’s harder to say.

The Apple Cup brings the same excitement to Black Friday year-after-year, regardless of the trajectory of the two programs. You all know the defensive duels in Salt Lake City, the absurdity that emerges in California Memorial Stadium, and those damned desert trips. What makes the Pac-12 so special isn’t the brand itself, but the history between each of these programs.

The Big Ten will have little trouble selling the big-ticket events – namely the ones that wildly surpass the four million club in television viewers with change to spare. But the matchups against Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, and other Big Ten schools in which little tradition is shared between the two programs might temper the excitement.

As I envision this conference realignment, I think to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, when Washington is set to welcome Maryland to Montlake, rather than our cross-state rivals as we have for decades before. It’s at this moment that I wonder who will really be happy.

Will it be the fans? The players? Or, the television executives that have already cashed their checks from Washington’s week four matchup against Michigan?

