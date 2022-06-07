Grit and stoke

People who surf in Washington state rarely talk about how easy it is. The climate of the Pacific Northwest is far from tropical; depending on the time of year, water temperatures can range from the low 40s to mid-50s degrees Fahrenheit. At popular spots like Westport and La Push, it’s common to see surfers wearing 4/3 or 5/4/3 wetsuits, which are designed for water as biting as 43 degrees. Given the added unpredictability of rain and wind, most surfers will add on booties, gloves, and a hood.

Water temperatures and proper gear aside, surfers still have to haul themselves and their buddies out to the coast. Westport is roughly two and a half hours from Seattle without traffic, while La Push requires a four-hour drive across the peninsula. Making the trek to well-known spots in Oregon like Short Sand and Pacific City will take you up to four and a half hours outside the city — at that point, you might as well bring a tent.

Seasonal variations mean summer conditions are typically the smallest, with waves peaking at around three feet. In the shoulder seasons — fall and spring — waves often change dramatically, going from five feet to 12 within the hour. Winter is another beast entirely; because of consistent storms, waves hit an average of about nine feet, but if the timing is right, swells can surge from 20 to 30 feet — unsurfable for the average recreationalist.

Surf reports and forecasts aren’t a guarantee, however, and there’s nothing worse than driving two or four hours to a spot only to find out it’s completely flat — talk about demoralizing.

“Driving two to three hours and the conditions being flat really kills the spirit to ever go surfing again,” Jackson Evans, a fifth-year student studying real estate, said. “You just have to be willing to try.”

Evans, who grew up in Seattle, learned to surf while attending boarding school in Hawaii. As a competitive swimmer and avid outdoorsman, Evans immediately took to the sport, and continued surfing after returning home to Washington.

“It was really special to be able to learn how to continue surfing [in Washington], because this is my home and I’ve been in love with the outdoors [ever since I was] a kid,” Evans said. “There are ways to get out there and get searching in Washington. Once I realized [the surf] was pretty decent, I got myself a really thick wetsuit.”

In his third year at UW, Evans re-upped the Husky Surf Club, spreading word to fellow students and cold water enthusiasts. Club members joined a Facebook group and posted about upcoming coast trips or asked surf-related questions. Though the group waxes and wanes in activity, Evans said he hopes the Husky Surf community continues to grow. He sees potential for the club to make connections with local surf stores and also wants to get involved with organizations that are working on ocean conservation.

As the outgoing president of the club, Evans holds an appreciation for the surf community he’s been able to foster, especially in recent times of isolation. During the pandemic, getting outdoors and heading to the water with friends proved to be the anti-funk that Evans and many other UW surfers needed. It also put Evans’ love for surfing in Washington into perspective.

“To be a surfer in Washington, it’s more than just showing up to a beach and getting in the water,” Evans said. “You have to really care enough to put in the time and the effort to get stumped, to be freezing cold, and to learn to adapt to those conditions, to learn from those lessons; that’s how you become successful, by putting in sweat equity.”

Surfing in Washington is not about comfort or leisure; it’s safe to say this is some Type II fun — gritty, miserable, sometimes no payoff, but just exciting enough that it pulls you back in for another session. To have not only a good time, but a session that’s worth the effort, people need to do their research. Longtime surfers will put years into a spot to understand details like what the rip currents are like and where to sit on the break. There’s no getting lucky out there — you get what you work for.

“If you see a [local surfer in Washington] catch a great wave and you congratulate him for it … he’ll say, ‘I earned that,’” Evans said. “All [the time and effort you put in] contributes to the satisfaction of surfing up here. The more work you put in, the more pleasure you get out.”

Reese Carroll, a fourth-year student studying geoscience, echoed this outlook. Carroll, who is originally from Oregon, began surfing in high school as a way to spend time with friends out on the coast. Coming to Washington, Carroll was used to the rainy, cold conditions, but had a harder time finding fellow surfers at UW. Though he didn’t end up joining the Husky Surf Club, Carroll said it’s always a plus to have people to split gas money and gear rentals with; not to mention that the “mutual struggle” of Type II surfing and long-haul coast excursions can be a good time. After all, what’s misery without company?

As a graduating senior, Carroll’s passion for surfing and finding “weird waves” remains strong. For him, the payoff for understanding how and where to surf in Washington is fairly simple: respect the ocean, enjoy the struggle, and eventually, you’ll stand up.

“What I love about surfing [up here] is once you get past the beginning stages, where you’re trying to get up and you’re falling and getting thrashed in the waves, it just hooks you,” Carroll said. “Once you catch one wave, then you want another, and another. You’re just in some of the most beautiful areas out on the coast. If more people surfed or just tried surfing a few times, they would … feel a better connection toward the ocean.”

It’s not uncommon for surfers to speak with deep respect and care for the environment. The ocean and its surrounding coastlines are a sacred place for many surfers who wish to preserve the health and longevity of this ecosystem for future generations of recreationalists. Rising sea levels, ocean acidification, changing water temperatures, increased storm activity, and coastal erosion are all threats to this future. Without actionable climate change legislation, the degradation of coastal ecosystems will continue to an irreversible extent, leaving oceans and coastal areas uninhabitable.

Rather than waiting around for the good (and safe) waves to die out, environmental organizations like the Surfrider Foundation are working to protect and preserve the world’s oceans and coastlines. Through a nationwide network of grassroots chapters, the foundation strives to reduce plastic consumption, protect ocean ecosystems and shorelines, ensure “full and fair” beach access, and preserve clean water.

Drew Albenze, chair of the foundation’s Seattle chapter, leads a team of activists who focus on how climate change is affecting the coastal areas of the Puget Sound. Albenze — who describes the chapter as “activists with a surfing problem, not surfers with an activism problem” — said that threats to ocean health are more intersectional than people realize.

“These issues are not simply about the beach or the ocean … they’re also affecting everyone that’s living in the middle of the country as well,” Albenze said. “A healthy ocean is probably the first step to a healthy climate. [The conversation around climate change has evolved] so that we’re not just here to protect the beach and make it an awesome palace to recreate — we’re here to protect what’s affecting the beach to help heal that area.”

Albenze said the Seattle chapter channels most of its efforts into issues of beach access and plastic pollution, as well as legislative campaigns to “codify long-term protections for vital watersheds and coastlines.” The group hosts monthly meetings that touch on specific issues and current lobbying efforts; clean and cruise events, which combine beach cleanups with social paddles; signing up for volunteer committees; and subscribing to the chapter newsletter.

“We’re all volunteers [and] we’re actively looking for folks who can help support the mission we’re doing,” Albenze said. “We invite everyone, whatever skills you might be bringing to the table, [to join our fight]. We’re a powerful activist network composed of individuals — individuals that are passionate about coastal issues and protecting what we love.”

Although climate change is not explicitly mentioned in Surfrider’s mission, Albenze said it is the “catalyst” for the foundation’s activism. In Seattle, the chapter’s fight against climate change involves coming up with risk mitigation strategies and viable solutions that preserve the health and functions of coastal zones in the Puget Sound. Achieving sustainable ocean health is a long-term goal that begins with a focus on the coastal ecosystems in our own backyard — something Albenze said merits a holistic approach from both the legislative and intellectual sides.

“Surfrider is not just a bunch of surfers trying to make sure that they can continue surfing,” Albenze said. “It’s a bunch of very passionate people; we have scientists, we have teachers, we have artists, we have members of political parties — we have all walks of life. I would say maybe 50% [of members] have surfed once in their life or less. My main thing is, you don’t have to be a surfer to join us — you don’t have to be a surfer to be passionate about what we’re doing. You have to be passionate about keeping things great for the climate and preserving what we have and protecting what we have.”

While ocean health features prominently in what the future of surfing will look like, so too does the topic of accessibility. Surfing can be an expensive, time-consuming endeavor. Wetsuits, other cold water accessories, boards, leashes, and reliable transportation are not always easy to come by, and neither are surf lessons, which can be hundreds of dollars for a few sessions.

Warm Current is a volunteer organization expanding accessibility in surfing through free surf camps on the Washington coast for Native youths. In partnership with the Makah Indian Nation, Quileute Nation, Hoh Indian Tribe, and the Quinault Indian Nation, the organization encourages kids to participate in outdoor recreation and form meaningful connections with the ocean. According to Ryan Cruse, a founding board member, Warm Current got its start by donating used wetsuits to organizations hosting youth surf programs. After expanding to transporting wetsuits internationally, the organization began looking at ways to support local communities. In 2008, the Warm Current crew helped support a free surf camp hosted by the Surfrider Foundation and Makah Tribe; it was then, Cruse said, that the organization decided on a new direction.

Over the years, Warm Current has built trust with tribal communities in Washington by demonstrating a respect for the land and offering to share the organization’s love of surfing with others, according to Anne Beasley, a current board member. The organization donated a surf outpost, stocked with boards and wetsuits, to the Makah Tribe, and recently received a state grant for a second outpost on the Hoh Indian Reservation. Beasley said this outpost will take the form of a portable surf trailer that can be moved during coastal flooding periods in the winter, and that can also be shared with neighboring tribes.

Warm Current is motivated to make surfing and ocean recreation equally accessible to all. Their surf camps balance important water safety knowledge and instructional time with a fun day out on the water, teaching kids that they are stewards of the land. Cruse and Beasley hope that, above all, Warm Current imparts a lesson of “clean beach and clean water” for the benefit of coastal communities in Washington.

Sheri Wolden is a longtime Warm Current volunteer whose husband and daughters help with surf camps. Wolden said watching kids overcome their fears and learn how to be safe in the ocean has been an overwhelmingly positive experience.

“It’s really great to have the opportunity to do a sport and to give back to the community,” Wolden wrote in an email. “[Making] that sport accessible to kids in places you frequently surf is priceless.”

Wolden said that beyond hosting surf camps, Warm Current is committed to providing the necessary gear for “continued growth in the sport.” Through its surf outpost program, the organization goes beyond “just coming out, teaching, and leaving” — it makes practicing what kids learn during camp a year-round possibility.

Stephanie Terrell, a current board member, became involved with Warm Current in 2016 as a parent. After seeing how much her two young sons enjoyed their surf camp, Terrell — who has spent 11 years working with the Quinault Indian Nation — offered to help organize camps and advertise for Warm Current. Terrell was responsible for Warm Current’s access to host surf camps on Quinault beaches, which are typically closed to the public.

“It’s just been life changing for our kids here, but also for [the] adults,” Terrell said, explaining how the surf camps have encouraged people to learn something new. “Here at Quinault, we’re surrounded by water; this is our way of life, this is part of us — this is just another way we can connect ourselves to the water, and [it’s] a different way that we're not accustomed to. There's not a lot of surfers around here, but now it's starting to get more and more [popular] and people are getting comfortable with the water.”

Although camps are geared toward kids, Terrell said other community members — such as elders and parents — also get involved, making the activity a “really good feel-good experience.” Warm Current welcomes anyone interested in participating or volunteering to join. People are encouraged to show up and enjoy themselves — simple as that.

“No matter what I look like or what size I am, I can get out there and get into that, too,” Terrell said. “We’re all different sizes, and Warm Current has never made anyone feel like you can’t do this because you’re this size or you’re that size — it’s always inclusive.”

Emma Song is a fellow board member and third-year student studying speech and hearing sciences. Song was introduced to Warm Current in 2014 through an invitation from her middle school art teacher.

“I went [to a surf camp] with my family, and just seeing the stoke on the kids’ faces when they stood up and everyone cheering, just being so supportive, is what drew me in,” Song said. “Also the fact that Warm Current is putting a lot of focus on ocean conservation. We [often] have ocean conservation talks before [camp starts] and pick up trash on the beach; it allows everyone to pay respects to our lands.”

Song, who does social media for Warm Current, believes in an “ocean therapy” element to surfing — that being active in the water, especially during the pandemic when kids were isolated and stuck inside, benefits mental health and general well-being.

“The thing with Warm Current is, as long as you’re having fun, you keep doing that,” Song said. “No matter your background, we’re all here for the same reasons: to enjoy Mother Nature and to have great exercise. Exercise improves your mental health and overall health so much; I don’t know who I would be without the ocean or surfing in general. Warm Current captures the beautiful part of surfing culture — where communities come together, no matter your age or ethnicity or anything like that — we’re all just here to have fun and form relationships.”

Song calls Warm Current a “true” nonprofit, meaning none of the volunteers get paid, and all money fundraised goes back into the community. Whether those resources go toward new boards or surf trailers, all funding received through donations, local businesses, and grants from companies like Patagonia is used to further Warm Current’s mission of making surfing more accessible. Over the last 10 years, the organization has employed the help of over 600 volunteers to donate more than 1,000 recycled wetsuits, host hundreds of community camps, and impact the lives of more than 2,000 Native youths.

For Song, the most rewarding part of volunteering has been witnessing the delight of kids trying — and succeeding at — something new.

“Seeing kids’ eyes light up is priceless,” Song said. “Especially when they’re overcoming fears and getting more comfortable out on the water. You want to give everything to these kids [to] keep seeing that excitement in their eyes and on their faces.”

After the final set of the day has come and gone, camp volunteers sit around the fire and trade stories, basking in the warmth of having shared a treasured experience with others.

“Kids form a special bond with their instructors, even for just that hour and a half,” Terrell said. “It’s a positive memory and positive experience for them, and some of these kids don’t have that at home. I hope all of our volunteers know [that they’re] making a huge impact with these kids. It really touches these kids, and they just love it, and they always look forward to it.”

Song encourages other students, regardless whether they’ve ever set foot in the ocean, to come out and see the stoke for themselves.

“If you want to work with communities and give back, if you want to have pristine wave accessibility and also teach about ocean preservation, then this is the place to volunteer for you,” Song said. “Come over and let’s go to the lineup together.”

Reach Editor-in-Chief Brooke Kaufman at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @bkaufmanLJ

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.