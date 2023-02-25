Guerrero’s three-run home run carries UW to third straight win

Thursday afternoon, AJ Guerrero made the winning play with his glove.

Saturday afternoon, the winning moment came off his bat.

With redshirt juniors Johnny Tincher and Will Simpson on base in the top of the fourth inning, Guerrero came to the plate.

Continuing his electric start to the season, the sophomore clubbed a home run into center field bleachers, driving in three runs and giving UW a 3-1 lead.

It was one of just four hits for the Huskies on the afternoon, and it was the only one which drove in a run, but it was enough. UW rode Guerrero’s 3-RBI shot for the remainder of the game, and held on for a 3-2 win in its second game at San Jose State.

Guerrero brought his batting average up to .300 on the season, continuing an excellent series in San Jose in which he has gone 4 for 7 from the plate.

Guerrero’s blast also provided the solo run support for junior Kiefer Lord, who produced a masterful game in his own right. Lord (1-0) earned his first career win after pitching six innings and allowing just five hits and one earned run along with seven strikeouts.

Lord, a product of San Carlos, California, was a highly-touted transfer to UW after recording a 1.65 ERA in nine appearances for Carleton college in 2022. In his Huskies debut on Feb. 19, a win eluded him after a promising nine-strikeout performance. Saturday afternoon, Lord secured the win, a development UW hopes will be a common theme in the coming years.

His first win was almost spoiled, however, when the Spartans mounted a rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. With redshirt junior Jared Engman on the mound for the Huskies, the frame began with three consecutive walks, forcing a pitching change.

It was an unenviable situation for freshman Sam Boyle, who entered in relief with the bases loaded, no outs, and just a two run lead.

In a pressure-packed scenario, Boyle induced a fly-out, followed by an RBI fielders-choice. The Huskies lost their insurance run, but were still clinging onto a 3-2 lead as redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels entered to close out the game.

The box score shows just one out recorded by Emanuels, a groundout to the third baseman, but it was the most pivotal out of the game as UW escaped with its third consecutive win.

Aside from Guerrero, Tincher and sophomore Cam Clayton were the other Huskies’ batters to record a hit, tallying one apiece. Clayton continued his season-long hitting streak, with a base hit in each of UW’s first six games.

Washington will finish its series at San Jose State on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

